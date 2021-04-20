Stranger Things fans angry after update on season four release

Finn Wolfhard, who plays Mike in Stranger Things, has given an update on when to expect season four - and fans aren't too happy about it. During a Fanmio video call, Finn was asked about season four, to which he replied: "Season four should be out some time next year hopefully."

The interview was subsequently posted on a Stranger Things fan account on Twitter, and fans were frustrated about having to wait for another year. One person wrote: "I'm losing interest. I understand there's a pandemic we've just had but we've barely had anything news related in the last year not even episode titles or some form of teaser besides Hopper being alive."

WATCH: Stranger Things 4 sneak peek

Another added: "The whole thing is getting ridiculous." One person pointed out that the series is usually released at the same time as the season in the show, writing: "I thought everyone knew it was coming out March/April/spring 2022, if the season is set during spring then even if it’s finished by December they will obviously delay it and release it in spring."

Are you looking forward to the show's return?

A disgruntled fan replied: "It’s absolutely ridiculous to make angry fans wait even longer just because you wanna release it in the same season as in the show. They need to read the room and stop with the fluff cause people don’t care anymore."

Executive producer Shawn Levy previously opened up about the pandemic delaying production, telling Collider: "I'll just say the pandemic definitely massively delayed shooting and therefore the launch of our current season four, date still TBD.

"But it impacted very positively by allowing the Duffer brothers, for the first time ever, to write the entire season before we shoot it and to have time to rewrite in a way that they rarely had before so the quality of these screenplays are exceptional, maybe better than ever."

