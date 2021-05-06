The Abduction of Milly Dowler: Where is Levi Bellfield now? He was convicted of the schoolgirl's murder in 2011

Channel 5's new true-crime documentary, The Abduction of Milly Dowler, delves into the disappearance of schoolgirl Milly Dowler who went missing almost 20 years ago. But where is her killer now?

MORE: 9 amazing true-crime shows to get obsessed with in 2021

Levi Bellfield, who now goes by the name of Yusuf Rahim, was convicted of the murder of Milly Dowler in 2011, nearly ten years after her tragic and senseless death.

The 13-year-old from Surrey, England, was reported missing in March 2002 after she failed to return home from school. It was a crime that shocked the nation and led to one of the biggest missing people searches in Britain.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Real-life detective breaks down favourite TV crime dramas

Her parents, police officers and the press made desperate pleas for information on her whereabouts, but sadly her body was discovered a few months later.

When the police eventually linked Bellfield to the crime, he was already serving three sentences for murder and attempted murder.

MORE: Colin Firth to make long-awaited return to television in new true-crime series

MORE: Renée Zellweger's true-crime drama The Thing About Pam will be your next binge-watch

Three years earlier, he had been found guilty of the murders of 19-year-old Marsha McDonnell and French student Amélie Delagrange as well as the attempted murder of another schoolgirl, Kate Sheedy. He was pulled out of prison to face a new trial and, after being found guilty by a jury, handed another life sentence.

Millie Dowler was reported missing in March 2002

Detective Chief Inspector Colin Sutton, who led the manhunt to find Bellfield, said of the cold-blooded killer: "When we started dealing with him he came across as very jokey, like he's your best mate. But he's a cunning individual, violent. He can switch from being nice to being nasty, instantly."

For the past 13 years, he has been incarcerated at two different high-security prisons. In 2016 while incarcerated at HM Prison Wakefield, Bellfield converted to Islam and legally changed his name to Yusuf Rahim.

MORE: Addicted to true-crime documentaries? CBS Reality channel will be your new TV obsession

In 2019, he was moved to HMP Frankland in County Durham for unknown reasons. Other notorious inmates at the high-security facility include Yorkshire Ripper Peter Sutcliffe, Soham murderer Ian Huntley and Lee Rigby killer Michael Adebolajo.

Today, Bellfield remains the UK's only serial killer to be sentenced to two life sentences meaning he will spend the rest of his life behind bars with no chance of release or parole.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.