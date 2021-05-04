Martin Compston speaks out after fans' disappointment at Line of Duty's finale The end of series six sparked a huge reaction…

After seven weeks of explosive TV, Line of Duty's sixth series came to an end on Sunday evening, tying up many loose ends in the process. But it seems that fans had a very mixed reaction to the series finale.

Once the episode aired on Sunday evening, some spoke out in praise of its "realistic" ending while others were hoping for a more action-packed hour to round off the series.

Star of the show, Martin Compston, who plays DI Steve Arnott, took to social media yesterday to thank his followers for the support and also admitted he "fully understands" why some might have been disappointed.

"Hey folks, now the madness is slightly dying down just want to thank everybody who reached out about last night and the series as a whole," the actor began.

"We've truly been blown away by the reaction and love for the show, we're proud of it. Fully understand it wasn't the 'urgent exit' type ending some anticipated but we appreciate you sticking with us."

He continued: "Felt many emotions from excitement anxiety at the hype to relief that it's over. Now I just feel immense pride our show that started on Wednesday's on BBC2 has just smashed every overnight drama record since they began.

Line of Duty series six came to its conclusion oven Sunday

"Finally myself, Vicky, Adrian and Jed made an agreement in the inconceivable and ridiculous scenario we ever got twelve million viewers we would get 'AC12million' tattoos. We'll see who's good to their word…"

The finale saw Ian Buckells revealed as the fourth man behind the elusive laptop messages – ordering the OCG and corrupt police officers such as Jo Davidson to commit crimes on their behalf.

What did you think of the finale?

But while some loved it, others expressed their frustration at Buckells being the "mastermind" behind the OCG. One person wrote: "Is that it?!" Another said: "This is what I expected last night", accompanied by a video of the end of series three showing Dot Cottan on the run after his famous "urgent exit required" moment.

Others were more complimentary – one person tweeted: "It was a brilliant and brave ending I think. To go out on a realistic commentary about the lack of accountability and truth and institutional corruption and to do it in an understated way was inspired."

