Exciting news confirmed for Strictly star Joe Sugg following recent success The former Strictly star has a new acting project in the pipeline!

Joe Sugg has just landed his first major movie role - and we couldn't be more pleased for the former Strictly Come Dancing star!

The 29-year-old, who has been pursuing a career in acting following his turn on the Strictly ballroom in 2018, will star in a new Sky movie titled The Amazing Maurice.

As well as Joe, the animated fantasy film boasts a host of A-list actors. Find out more below...

WATCH: See inside Joe's lavish home with girlfriend and Strictly pro Dianne Buswell

Based on children author Terry Pratchett's novel of the same name, The Amazing Maurice follows a streetwise ginger cat who comes up with a money-making scam by befriending a group of self-taught talking rats. As the synopsis reads: "When Maurice and the rodents reach the stricken town of Bad Blintz, they meet a bookworm called Malicia and their little con soon goes down the drain."

Famed actor Hugh Laurie will take on the lead role, voicing Maurice, while Game of Thrones star Emelia Clarke will play Malicia. Harry Potter actor David Thewlis, former Bond Girl Gemma Arterton and Downton Abbey's very own Lord Grantham Hugh Bonneville will also lend their voices to main roles.

Joe has been pursuing a career in acting following his time on Strictly

Joe joins David Tennant, Himesh Patel, Rob Bryden and Julie Atherton as members of the cast whose roles haven't yet been announced. Although Joe has lent his voice to other animated films in the past, including Wonder Park and A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon, the new movie will be his first as a major character.

The exciting news comes less than a week after Joe bid farewell to The Syndicate, which was his first-ever on-screen acting role. He appeared in the BBC One drama a musician who finds himself in hot water after realising his girlfriend, Roxy (played by Line of Duty's Taj Atwal), is pregnant and soon begins to doubt his reliability as a future father.

He took to Instagram on Tuesday to thank his co-stars and the show's crew ahead of the final episode. Sharing a behind the scenes snap of him with creator Kay Mellor, he wrote: "This picture was taken on my birthday and Kay very kindly gave me the clapperboard as a birthday present.

He continued: "I'll treasure it forever as a memory of my first go at acting on screen! (Hopefully not the last!). Huge shout out once again to all the cast and crew that made this such a special experience."

