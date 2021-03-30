Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg finally reunite with Zoella after joyful baby news The famous siblings celebrated in person!

Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg looked ecstatic after they were reunited with Joe's sister Zoella and her boyfriend Alfie Deyes.

Taking to his Instagram pages on Monday - the day that the UK lifted some of their COVID restrictions - Joe shared a sweet selfie of the foursome enjoying some food on their outdoor terrace.

"Momentous day," he simply wrote. It marked the first time Joe and his sister Zoe were able to meet in person following the news of her pregnancy. It was also the celebrity vlogger's 31st birthday.

"Yesterday was such a perfect day," she said on Tuesday. "Not only because it felt like a second day to celebrate my birthday with friends and family but also because the rule of 6 in gardens came back and it was so lovely just sitting & chatting with people in real life & not on a screen!

"Alfie had arranged lots of foodie bits, this gorgeous cake & the sun made it feel even more amazing, felt so lucky all day! Thank you again for all your lovely birthday messages on Sunday too."

Fans were quick to comment on the joyous reunion, with one writing: "Yay!! So happy you reunited." Another remarked: "This is so so cute, I'm so glad u guys got to reunite!! I hope you had an amazing day."

Joe shared this snap after reuniting with his sister Zoella

Earlier this month, Joe expressed his excitement over becoming an uncle. "I'M GOING TO BE UNCLE JOE!" he wrote while sharing Zoe's pregnancy announcement on his Stories. "Congratulations @zoesugg @alfiedeyes."

Joe's girlfriend, pro Strictly dancer Dianne, was also delighted at the news, sharing the post on her page. "Massive congrats to these two @zoesugg @alfiedeyes," she wrote along with a string of baby emojis.

The couple, who recently purchased their first home together, will no doubt dote on their new niece, who is due to be born in the autumn.

