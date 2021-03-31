Fans heap praise on Joe Sugg after acting debut on BBC's The Syndicate The former Strictly star plays Sam in the show

Series four of The Syndicate arrived on Tuesday night and it seems viewers were loving seeing a familiar face. Joe Sugg, former Strictly Come Dancing finalist and successful YouTuber, made his acting debut in the show as musician Sam, and his performance received glowing praise.

Taking to social media, many were keen to heap compliments on the star. One fan said: "Joe Sugg really is a proper actor. He's come so far I'm so proud of him." A second fan commented: "So proud of Joe playing Sam in @BBCTheSyndicate."

Meanwhile, others were quick to praise Joe's northern accent for his character. "Proud of Joe Sugg tonight, accent was great", while another was less surprised by his talent: "Joe Sugg has always been amazing at accents, I don't know why people are surprised that he's successful as an actor now."

Joe's character Sam is a musician who finds himself in hot water after realising his girlfriend, Roxy, who is played by Taj Atwal, is pregnant and soon begins to doubt his reliability as a future father. As well as Joe's appearance, the new series boasts a whole host of familiar faces including returning stars and new actors.

Joe plays Sam in the BBC drama

Line of Duty and Waterloo Road actor Neil Morrissey returns to the show as newsagent worker Frank Stevenson. Meanwhile, Last Tango in Halifax star Katherine Rose Morley plays Keeley Sanderson and Emily Head, best known from the Channel 4 comedy The Inbetweeners, takes on the role of Colette Andrews. Kim Marsh also appears, playing Donna Sanderson.

The synopsis for the drama describes it as "a brand-new story about a syndicate of low paid kennel workers who think they've won the lottery but have been robbed of their ticket. The chase to confront the culprit takes us to the wealthy French Riviera where the young syndicate find themselves well out of their depth".

