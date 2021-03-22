Louise Minchin is on the road to recovery! The BBC Breakfast star has revealed that she has reached a new milestone since her painful foot injury - she can now run for five whole minutes without stopping.

"The no longer broken foot is making progress… I am on @Couchto5K Week 4, and managed five whole minutes running! Thanks @jowhiley," she tweeted.

Her fans were quick to applaud her efforts, with one writing: "Can't believe you have to start from scratch! Good luck Louise I am sure by the end of the year you will be triathlon-ing again!"

Another remarked: "Amazing @louiseminchin you are an inspiration." A third post read: "Huge respect for you. Tough to get back to running but you'll get there."

The respected journalist recently explained she first sustained the injury when she was training for the "epic extreme triathlon Norseman" in the summer of 2019. However, in December, Louise was forced to take some time off work for her operation.

The BBC star had to take time off from work after the injury

On how she injured her foot, she told Decathlon's The Power of Ten podcast last month: "The short story is that I ran up Snowdon… ran down Snowdon because I was training for the Norseman, which is an extreme triathlon, and stopped my watch because obviously the run is over when you stop your watch, isn't it?

"And I went over my ankle on the curb… just as I was walking to the car… and I went over and it sort of crumpled."

Louise previously wrote about her condition, in which she detailed the severity of her injury and the uncertainty over when she would make her return to the red sofa. "For me, this next year is going to be about going right back to basics," she wrote in Cheshire Life in December.

"I am going to have learn to run all over again after an injury forced me to take a long break from exercise and for once, sit on the sofa with my feet up to recover. The rest has been a long time coming."

