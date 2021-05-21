9-1-1 star Ryan Guzman teases 'dramatic' season finale Is this the end for Eddie?

Is Eddie Diaz about to say goodbye to the 118? Fans of hit Fox show 9-1-1 were left in shock after Monday's penultimate episode saw a sniper shoot Eddie.

The firefighter fell to the ground and appeared lifeless in a pool of blood as his colleague and friend Buck was unable to get to him amid the active situation.

And the promo for the season four finale doesn't look good for the father-of-one.

WATCH: 9-1-1 season four finale promo

Eddie, played by Ryan Guzman, joined the fire family in season two and has a son, Christopher.

In the promo, we see Buck, played by Oliver Stark, tell Christopher that his father "isn't coming home," before breaking down in tears.

The sniper appears to be targeting firefighters, and in a cast chat Oliver shared with fans that "the finale will take things in a direction I don't think anyone will see coming, and will set things up for the future of 9-1-1 in a whole new way."

Will Eddie make it out alive?

Ryan added: "We lean heavy on the dramatic."

Eddie's death would come as he began a new relationship with his son's former teacher, Ana Flores.

But in the penultimate episode, friend Carla reminded him to follow his own heart, and not that of his son's.

A military veteran, his estranged wife died in season two and fans have been left divided over whether the show would really kill off both of Christopher's parents.

Fans saw Buck break down in tears

Eddie and Buck's relationship has also become the cornerstone of the show, with many hoping to see the pair fall in love.

Elsewhere in the finale, Maddie (Jennifer Love Hewitt) continues to suffer silently from post-partum depression, and Bobby and Athena's marriage crumbles.

"Athena and Bobby love each other very much, but as in all relationships some problems arise," shared Peter Krause, who stars alongside Angela Bassett as the pair.

9-1-1 airs on Fox on Mondays at 8/7c

