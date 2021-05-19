Line of Duty fan favourite to star in brand new Jamie Dornan thriller The Tourist is coming soon to the BBC

Jamie Dornan is returning to TV screens very soon to star in a brand new thriller, The Tourist. The gripping new series comes from the same writers of The Missing and Baptiste and also includes a Line of Duty fan favourite!

Shalom Brune-Franklin wowed audiences when she played detective Chloe Bishop in the most recent series of the police corruption drama – and now she's set to appear alongside The Fall actor in the new six-part BBC show.

It's not yet known which character Shalom will be playing, but the actress also impressed plenty of viewers and critics alike with her performance in BBC's Roadkill back in October.

The Tourist focuses on a British man who finds himself in the Australian outback pursued by a tank attempting to drive him off the road. Soon, a game of cat and mouse ensues and then man finds himself in hospital as a result. However, as he awakes, he has no idea who he is. Consider us intrigued!

The BBC's synopsis reads: "Full of shocking, surprising, funny and brutal turns, The Tourist is set in a world populated by quirky, enigmatic characters and off-beat comedy punctuates high-stakes action.

Jamie Dornan stars as the lead in The Tourist

"At its heart however, is a story of self-discovery with a ticking time-bomb underneath: as The Man starts to uncover the mystery of who he was, he’s also forced to ask who he is now - and fast. Will he unlock the secrets of his identify before those who are trying to kill him catch up with him?"

Also appearing in the cast alongside Jamie and Shalom is Unbelievable star Danielle Macdonald and Ólafur Darri Ólafsson from The Missing. Mindhunter fans will also be pleased to know that Damon Herriman has joined the production after Hugo Weaving had to drop out due to scheduling issues.

There's not yet an air date for The Tourist but watch this space...

