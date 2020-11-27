Rylan Clark-Neal on why Celebrity Gogglebox is the only show he'll do with his mum – exclusive Rylan also hosts Strictly: It Takes Two with Zoe Ball

Strictly: It Takes Two host Rylan Clark-Neal has opened up about filming Celebrity Gogglebox with his mother Linda, explaining why the Channel 4 show is the only programme they are likely to star in together.

In an exclusive interview with HELLO! Rylan revealed that the pair are often approached by TV companies to film other shows together, but they declined due to his mum's health. Linda, 68, has battled Crohn's disease since her 30s, which is a long-term condition that causes inflammation of the lining of the digestive system.

Rylan, who has starred in Celebrity Gogglebox with his mum for the past two years, told us: "We have been very lucky, the amount of production companies that have got in touch saying 'Would you do this with your mum? Would you do that with your mum?"

"The only reason me and my mum do Gogglebox… my mum's not too well, so because it's round my house and she feels comfortable here, that's why she does it. We'd never rule anything out but that's enough for us at the minute."

Rylan and his mum Linda on Celebrity Gogglebox

On whether anything had surprised him when filming the show, Rylan added: "The main thing that surprised me was how comfortable my mum was because my mum's not from this industry or anything like that.

"But I think that's a testament to the producers that set up because you are in the room on your own with a camera – it's not like there are 500 producers sat there watching you like you would on the studio floor. It's not like that. It's actually really lovely, a nice experience."

Rylan also told us what a giggle he has filming Strictly: It Takes Two. "We really do. It's such a lovely show to work on," he reveals. "I did Big Brother for seven years and I loved that show, it was like my child, so to be able to do a similar type show on Strictly with all the pros and celebs, it's been so lovely. "

Rylan and his Strictly: It Takes Two co-host Zoe Ball

The star, who first found fame as a contestant on X Factor, says he loves a good boogie himself. "I have to stop myself from dancing whenever a bit of music plays!" he reveals. "I don't think I could ever compete [on Strictly] – it wouldn't be fair seeing as I'm part of the hosting team now. If we did a little special one with Tess, Claud, Me and Zoe, then I'd do it."

Who would he partner with? "Oh, I don't know. Actually, I'd let the pros fight amongst themselves. I think all of them have said 'Oh if you ever do it, we should do it together' so I'll let them do a ballot! I'd be happy with any of them."

We wondered what Rylan thought about how nice the judges are being this year. We've seen a lot of 10s early on! "It's 2020, we want to see a bit of nice," he says. "But you say that – last week we saw Gio was giving it a bit of 'that' to Craig about the bent leg. I think the competition is heating up."

Rylan is currently working on a campaign with Play-Doh, who are marking their 65th anniversary with a tongue-in-cheek documentary fronted by Rylan. In the funny video, we see the presenter join a group of children to create the brand's 2021 Colour of the Year, 'Nemesis Grey' (the colour formed when you mix all the other colours together!)

We had to ask Rylan about the hilarious video, which looked like the BEST fun to film. "Well, when the email comes through that says 'Play-Doh', you just say yes," he said. "We've created Nemesis Grey which is every parent's worst nightmare - when the kids smush all the colours together - so we thought we'd celebrate it."

WATCH: Rylan in the hilarious Play-Doh mockumentary

"The mockumentary was great and we're doing a big live event on Sunday 13th December where we show you how to make the colour and just have fun with Play-Doh."

Rylan said the kids in the film were just as excited to be there and play with Play-Doh as he was. "They sort of knew me because of Supermarket Sweep so they were trying to get their head around the fact, why am I not in the supermarket? I genuinely had a laugh. I probably had a better time with them than I did most adults."

