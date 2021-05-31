Baywatch actor Joe Lara dies in plane crash The actor was best known for starring in Tarzan: The Epic Adventures

Actor Joe Lara, who was perhaps best known for starring as Tarzan in Tarzan: The Epic Adventures, has died in a plane crash. He was 58.

The actor was one of seven people - including his wife, Gwen Lara, 66 - who were killed in the accident. The group were travelling on a small jet, a Cessna Citation 501, when it crashed into a lake in Tennessee. The other passengers have been named as Jennifer J. Martin, David L. Martin, Jessica Walters, Jonathan Walters and Brandon Hannah. An investigation is currently underway to ascertain the cause of the crash.

Joe starred in Tarzan, Baywatch and American Cyborg: Steel Warrior

The group were believed to belong to the same church, the Remnant Fellowship Church. The church released a statement to CNN that read: "[The] seven Remnant Fellowship leaders lost May 29, 2021, were some of the finest and most loving people that you would ever come across. During this horrible tragedy, our church would greatly appreciate prayers."

Joe and his wife Gwen were tragically killed in a plane crash

Joe's fans paid tribute on Twitter, with one writing: "I just found out Joe Lara died yesterday in a plane crash. Really sad, he was a staple of 90s DTV action movies like American Cyborg and Armstrong." Another added: "I was sad to hear a good friend of mine and his wife died in a plane crash. RIP Joe Lara & Gwen. You will be missed! I was with him the day he got a call, telling him he got the part of Tarzan in 'Tarzan in Manhattan'."

Joe was also known for his roles in Baywatch, American Cyborg: Steel Warrior and Conan the Adventurer. He retired from acting in 2002 to pursue a career in country music.

