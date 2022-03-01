Escape to the Country: Where are ex-presenters of the show now? Find out what they've been up to since leaving the show here...

We love settling down to watch both reruns and brand new episodes of Escape to the Country in the afternoon.

MORE: Escape to the Country's Alistair Appleton reveals he 'felt like a fraud' on show

Having been on our screens for nearly two decades, the series has seen plenty of property experts come and go over the years.

But have you ever wondered what the presenters who have left the show are up to now? We did some investigating, and here's all the info you need...

Loading the player...

WATCH: Escape to the Country presenter Nicki Chapman's garden is an ultra-modern oasis

Catherine Gee

Catherine Gee was one of the original presenters of the beloved BBC show when it launched in 2002. The former Country Living magazine editor fronted the show for five years and was also known for her presenting roles on Through the Keyhole and 60 Minute Makeover. These days, she is back at Country Living, where she curates the annual Country Living Fair.

Catherine Gee presented the series from 2002 to 2007

MORE: Escape to the Country presenters' children: Jules Hudson, Jonnie Irwin, Ginny Buckley and more

MORE: Escape to the Country star Jules Hudson's army career revealed

Nick Page

Nick Page's time on the show was short-lived, having only appeared in the first series. After he left the show, he turned to comedy and won Chortle's English Comedian of the Year in 2017. A year later, he made his return to screens when he appeared on the 12th series of Britain's Got Talent. The funnyman managed to make it all the way to the semi-finals but missed out on the top spot to another comedian, Lost Voice Guy.

Nick Page went on to appear in Britain's Got Talent

Nick was also convicted of mortgage fraud back in 2005 and had to complete 200 hours of community service. Speaking to The Sun about it, Nick said he was "lucky not to go to prison".

Denise Nurse

Denise Nurse joined Escape to the Country in 2008 and impressed viewers with her natural flair for presenting and house-hunting, despite originally setting out to become a lawyer! The ex-solicitor is also known for presenting Sky Travel and has even used her training in law to advise on consumer and legal issues on the BBC's Watchdog.

She left Escape to the Country in 2015 shortly after giving birth to her first child. Back in 2016, Denise opened up about her decision to take a step back from presenting. She told The Lawyer magazine: "I stopped filming since I had my son. I now have a family, I have two stepchildren and I got married last year. I couldn't do everything so I pulled back on the TV bit, although I'm looking to get back into it."

Denise now works as the Chief Success Coach and CEO of publishing company DBN Enterprises Limited.

MORE: Escape to the Country star Sonali Shah shares very rare snap of children

Melissa Porter

Melissa Porter joined the show the same year as Jules Hudson and Alistair Appleton but left after just a year. Melissa, who also fronted the property shows To Buy or Not to Buy and The Renovation Game, has now shifted into career coaching and runs a lifestyle platform called Real & Roar.

She also hosts a podcast called The Designerati Podcast, which challenges design perspectives every week with a wide range of special guests.

Melissa now runs a lifestyle platform

Aled Jones

Aled Jones appeared on the show for three series between 2010 and 2013. The singer and TV presenter shot to fame as a choirboy in the 1980s and has continued to appear on screens following his stint on Escape to the Country, and can now be found hosting Songs of Praise as well as his own podcast, Oh My Goodness.

Aled also appeared in the third series of ITV's The Masked Singer as Traffic Cone.

Aled Jones appeared on the show between 2013 and 2015

Nicki Shields

Nicki Shields became one of the youngest presenters to appear on the show when she joined in 2014, aged 29. She later left the show to put her biological sciences degree to use and take part in an expedition to Antarctica investigating climate change and sustainability.

Nicki exclusively revealed her pregnancy to HELLO! back in 2019

Today, Nicki is a mum-of-one, having welcomed her first child in 2019, and is a trackside reporter for motor racing championship Formula E.

MORE: Meet Countryfile star Anita Rani's family

Anita Rani

Before going on to front Countryfile, Anita Rani was a regular face on Escape to the Country spin-off show Escape to the Continent. She appeared on the show back in 2014 and 2015. Anita, who first rose to fame as a presenter for the BBC's Asian Network, appeared on the show back in 2014 and 2015. She is also known for appearing on The One Show and Watchdog and competed in the 2015 series of Strictly Come Dancing.

Anita Rani appeared on spin-off Escape to the Continent

More recently, Anita joined the line-up of BBC Radio Four's Woman's Hour, presenting the Friday and Saturday editions of the long-running programme. Sharing the incredible news to Instagram, the presenter said: "Well this is my major news. What an honour to be joining @bbcwomanshour @bbcradio4. Cannot wait to get behind the mic to talk about everything you want me to. Join me on the mothership every Friday at 10am. I'M A WOMAN'S HOUR PRESENTER."

Anita can also be found hosting C4 daytime quiz show The Answer Trap.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.