Lucifer viewers believe they've worked out a major season six storyline involving Detective Chloe Decker, and we think they might be onto something! Warning, spoilers ahead for season five.

In the season five finale, which debuted on Netflix last month, viewers saw as Lucifer, played by Tom Ellis, sacrificed himself to bring Chloe back to life after she was killed by his evil twin brother Michael with Zadkiel's staff in an epic showdown.

All was fine in the end, as Lucifer's noble deed proved that he was worthy of taking over his father's mantle as God, meaning they both survived. But now, viewers think that there's something more to the scene than first meets the eye...

As it's mentioned in the episode by Zadkiel: "That staff is all that remains of the Tree of Life", leaving eagle-eyed fans convinced that there is surely something meaningful behind the fact that Chloe was struck by the celestial weapon in her stomach of all places.

Taking to Twitter, one fan wrote: "Chloe getting stabbed in the womb by the Tree of Life is very VERY interesting to me."

Another speculated: "Maybe there's something to that pregnancy storyline, after all Deckerstar has certainly grown enough to handle it."

Could season six see Chloe become pregnant?

A third shared their thoughts on what season six could bring, writing: "#LuciferSeason6 theory: Chloe was already pregnant and when Michael stabbed her (somewhat ironically) with the Tree of Life, the baby in her womb was changed into a celestial being #Deckerstarbaby.”

What do you think? The plot of season six remains firmly under wraps for now, but showrunners Joe Henderson and Idly Modrovich have revealed that being renewed for a surprise extra season has allowed them to "really explore how our characters end up where they ended up".

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Joe said: "It's the story we were always going to tell, but just written much larger and to me so much more interestingly. It breaks my heart to think we weren't going to do it this way."

As for when fans can expect it to land on Netflix, co-executive producer Chris Rafferty recently shared on Twitter that season six was "Already shot & edited," but "more steps remain." He added: "When will it drop? No need to ask — we will tell you as soon as we can. Pass it on."

