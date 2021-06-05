The Masked Dancer fans convinced they've worked out Squirrel's identity ahead of finale Who do you think it is?

The Masked Dancer has been keeping TV fans entertained over the last week thanks to its entertaining performances, elaborate costumes and, of course, surprise celebrity reveals!

MORE: The Masked Dancer fans think Zip is Marvin Humes

Ahead of the finale, which will see judges Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall, Mo Gilligan and Oti Mabuse joined by Holly Willoughby, plenty of fans are convinced they've worked out who Squirrel is.

The identity of Squirrel has proved to be one of the hardest acts to pin down and many names have popped up on social media, including Cat Deeley, Strictly star Maisie Smith to actress Bonnie Langford. However, viewers are now convinced that the mystery dancer behind the mask is actually Ashley Roberts.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Louise Redknapp shares video of son finding out she was on The Masked Dancer

After last's night clue that mentioned she had previously worked with "a famous double act," many rushed to Twitter to point out that the former Pussycat Dolls star worked with TV favourites Ant and Dec on Saturday Night Takeaway a few years ago.

MORE: Oti Mabuse looks like Belle from Beauty and the Beast in striking yellow gown

MORE: Louise Redknapp shares heartwarming video of son finding out she was on The Masked Dancer

One viewer said: "Squirrel is Ashley Roberts for sure. She did SNT for years," while and another wrote: "Squirrel is 100 per cent Ashley Roberts - joined a famous duo? She was on Saturday Night Takeaway and was on I'm a Celeb before that."

Another person pointed out that Ashley has been a presenter on Heart Radio, which works with another of the clues. "I'm thinking Ashley Roberts could be Squirrel. She does a Heart Radio show and there's a big red heart on the Squirrel costume."

Do you think it's Ashley behind the mask?

However, what seems to have clinched it for fans is the fact that her Word Up was 'Meow'. "Just because of the word being meow…. I'm saying its definitely Ashley Roberts," one posted after Friday's episode.

All four remaining contestants - Squirrel, along with Carwash, Zip and Scarecrow - are set to be unmasked on Saturday night, so viewers don't have long to wait to find out if their guesses are correct.

MORE: Davina McCall's daily diet: what The Masked Dancer judge eats for breakfast, lunch and dinner

Airing every night over the last week, the show has seen a number of well-known faces unmasked so far, including Christopher Dean, Zoe Ball, Louise Redknapp, Jordan Banjo, Dita Von Teese and Eddie the Eagle.

Friday night's double elimination revealed Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood and Kelly Brook to be Knickerbocker Glory and Frog, respectively.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.