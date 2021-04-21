Garden Rescue: Who is Arit Anderson's partner? The garden expert has been on our TV screens for many years now

Arit Anderson is a regular face on our screens thanks to her appearances on Garden Rescue.

The 55-year-old gardening guru joined the 2019 and Charlie Dimmock and The Rich Brothers to design spectacular green spaces for homeowners.

But what about when Arit isn't busy working on the show? Meet her partner and family here…

Who is Arit Anderson's partner?

Art Anderson has been married to husband Scott for a number of years and the couple live together in Isleworth, South West London. It's not known how the couple met or when they first started dating as Arit prefers to keep her personal life out of the spotlight.

While she's never shared snaps of her husband to her Instagram page @diamondhill2012, she did recently reveal that he's been supporting her throughout lockdown and lent a helping hand during filming in their expansive garden.

Arit's husband Scott has been helping her film at home

Thanking him - and his children - for their assistance on a recent project, she wrote: "And then my family, my partner and stepchildren who have worked hard behind the scenes and who pressed 'play' amongst so much more who were key to making the show happen."

Does Arit Anderson have children?

While Arit does not have children of her own, she's a doting step mum to Scott's two children from a previous relationship, Harvey and Freya.

The two youngsters have clearly taken after their green-fingered step mum and share her love for gardening. They even appeared in an episode of Gardener's World where they opened up about what they were growing in the garden.

Arit is a step mum to Freya and Harvey

Freya, 14, said: "I've been planting quite a lot lately, for example I've been planting potatoes, onions and cucumber. Planting the vegetables was really lovely because I've never done it before."

What else is there to know about Arit Anderson's family?

According to Gardens Illustrated, Arit grew up in quite a large family in the Hertfordshire countryside. Although her mother was a single parent, she opened up the doors of their home to five foster children, giving Arit four sisters and a brother. She also has a younger sister named Lisa.

