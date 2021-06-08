Garden expert Sarah Raven opens up about home life in rare interview The horticulturist is presenting Bees, Butterflies and Blooms on BBC Two

TV presenter and garden expert Sarah Raven has opened up about her home life and garden inspiration in a rare interview. The horticulturist, who is currently appearing on repeat showings of BBC Two's three-part series, Bees, Butterflies and Blooms, spoke about her husband, Adam Nicolson and their home life in East Sussex.

Chatting to the Times in March, Sarah revealed that while she takes care of the outside, Adam, who is a writer, is a keen decorator. "If anything, Adam does [make the decorating decisions], but I respect and admire his aesthetic. He's good at arranging spaces; I'm good at filling them."

Speaking of their farm house, which they moved into in 1994, she added: "What attracted us was its location. It's a hidden, secret place — and we're quite private people. We were also seduced by the amazing views because we're almost at the highest point in the Sussex Weald."

Adam and Sarah met in the early 1990s and by 1992 were happily married. Together, they have two grown-up daughters, Rosie and Molly. Sarah, who also works as a writer and cook, often shares photos of her gorgeous home and garden on her Instagram page, @sarahravenperchill.

The BBC presenter often shares pictures of her enviable garden on her Instagram

Most recently, she shared an image of some beautiful foxgloves, captioning the snap: "And now it's the foxgloves = minarets." Plenty of Sarah's 90,000 followers left comments complimenting the photo. One person said: "Absolutely fabulous", as another wrote: "Magnificent garden photo."

Sarah's BBC series sees the expert offer fellow garden-lovers tips and tricks on how to embrace their plants in order to get the most out of their gardens, particularly when it comes to preserving the life of bees and other pollinating insects.

The recent series synopsis reads: "Sarah Raven is on a mission to halt the decline in honey bees and insect pollinators with insect friendly flower power in this three part series."

