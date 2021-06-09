The Crown star cast in new BBC One drama The Trick - and it sounds brilliant The film will look at the Climategate Scandal

BBC One has announced a new drama film, The Trick, and we think it already sounds immense. Starring an A-lister cast including The Crown's Jason Watkins, 1917 star George MacKay and Doctor Foster's Victoria Hamilton, the one-off film tells the 'Climategate Scandal' real-life story.

The synopsis reads: "The Trick tells the story of world-renowned Professor Philip Jones; Director of Climate Research at the University of East Anglia, who back in 2009 found himself at the eye of an international media storm and the victim of cyberterrorism.

"With time running out against an unseen enemy, The Trick looks at the potentially devastating consequences to humanity from climate change denial; how a media storm undermined public confidence in the science and how the concept of ‘truth’ took a back seat causing us to lose a decade of action. The film also charts the unjustified persecution of Phil Jones, his wife Ruth’s fierce support of her husband and the fight for the ultimate exoneration of himself and the science."

Victoria Hamilton is also set to star

Jason is set to star as Professor Phil Jones, while Victoria will play his wife, Ruth. Meanwhile, Game of Thrones star Jerome Flynn, Save Me actor Adrian Edmonson and Line of Duty's Tara Divina are also set to star.

Speaking about the project, Jason said: "It is rare that a drama marries the personal and the public in such a compelling way - the urgent need to tackle the effects of the earth’s warming is not going away and the research into this project has been sobering.

Jason played Harold Wilson in The Crown

"It is a privilege to play the brilliant scientist, Phil Jones, whose own private world was so threatened from outside and whose research and efforts have been so vital globally in combating the effects of climate change. I’m delighted to be performing alongside Victoria, the whole exceptional cast and with Pip Broughton, whose singular and beautiful work I so admire."

Victoria added: "This project is a call to arms in favour of the climate change cause, and I’m genuinely thrilled to be part of it."

