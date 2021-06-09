Sex Education star shares update on season three Are you a fan of the Netflix show?

Sex Education star Asa Butterfield, who plays Otis in the hit Netflix series, has dropped an update on the third series of the much-loved show - and we're seriously excited about it coming back now!

Posting on Twitter, he wrote: "Lemme just say, you lot aren’t ready for season 3, trust me." Netflix cheekily replied: "Tbh you should see our mentions – I think they probably are."

Asa's comment sparked fan theories about what to expect from the new episodes, with many hoping that this tweet hinted that Otis and Maeve finally get together. One fan wrote: "People love to hate Otis for messing up and making mistakes just like everyone else and act like Maeve is perfect. She isn't and has messed up too. I love them both a lot, which means I will criticise them both equally."

He previously opened up about the show, saying: "Otis is back at school but he’s got different things on his plate. He’s grown up a bit and become slightly more sassy. It’s been fun to portray his newfound charisma. Don’t worry, though, he’s still tragically awkward too."

Will Maeve and Otis finally get together?

Kedar Williams-Stirling, who plays Jackson, also told Radio Times: "There’s a whole storyline that happens where just the aesthetic of the whole thing changes. So without giving too much away, it’s definitely a different tone this year and it’s going to be exciting to see on screen."

