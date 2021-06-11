It's been an emotional time for the Brooklyn 99 cast as they have wrapped filming on the final ever season of the hit police comedy.

The stars of the NBC and Netflix show, which will air its eighth series later this year, have been sharing their memories from the time on set and their sadness at the series coming to an end.

Melissa Fumero, who plays Amy Santiago in Brooklyn 99, took to Instagram to share a snap of her first ever studio badge eight years ago along with a moving caption. "Eight years ago, @beezus218 walked me, @stephaniebeatriz & @chelsanity to get our pictures taken for our lot badges," she began.

"Something about that moment made everything really real- we actually made that pilot, it actually got picked up, we actually were about to shoot a whole season of this incredible show on this lot with this amazing cast that I was loving more and more each day."

She added: "Each day was full of laughter, of excitement, of nerves, of confidence, of elated exhaustion, and of beautiful friendship & collaboration. #Brooklyn99."

Plenty of fans were left in tears after reading Melissa's emotional message. One person said: "So sad to see it go. Thank you for being a part of such an amazing show that's helped so many of us, I'm going to miss it so much."

Terry Crews also shared a heartfelt goodbye to the show

Another said: "LOVE YOU!! I'll never stop crying to these stories," as a third said: "I'm going to miss this show more than I can put into words."

Meanwhile, many more stars have taken to social media to express their sadness. Actor and presenter Terry Crews, who played Lieutenant Terry Jeffords, also said on Instagram: "What can I say. Been in tears all day. Eight years with this wonderful cast and crew. The highs, the lows and everything in between- but we made it. I'm so thankful for the fans who kept us alive when we were dead in the water.

"We came back stronger and better — all thanks to your love and support. I will miss Terry Jeffords because he IS me. The NINE-NINE will live on forever in my heart and in the hearts of millions of fans around the world."

