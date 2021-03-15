Netflix's supernatural Sherlock Holmes drama The Irregulars is nearly here - details Sherlock and John are back in this new supernatural Netflix series

Netflix has already enjoyed one major success with Sherlock Holmes' spin-off Enola Holmes, and it looks like they are about to have another! The Irregulars, which is due to be released on 26 March, follows a group of teenagers who works alongside Doctor Watson and Sherlock Holmes to solve crimes.

MORE: Outer Banks season two: everything we know so far

The official synopsis reads: "Set in Victorian London, the series follows a gang of troubled street teens who are manipulated into solving crimes for the sinister Doctor Watson and his mysterious business partner, the elusive Sherlock Holmes.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Will you be watching The Irregulars?

"As the crimes take on a horrifying supernatural edge and a dark power emerges, it'll be up to the Irregulars to come together to save not only London but the entire world."

MORE: 7 brilliant shows and films coming to Netflix in March

MORE: Netflix's Operation Varsity Blues is going to be everyone's new favourite documentary

The upcoming show sees Line of Duty star Royce Pierreson as John Watson, Killing Eve actor as Sherlock Holmes, The Wire star Clarke Peters as The Linen Men, and Sex Education actor Jojo Macari as Billy.

Henry (centre) will play Sherlock Holmes in the new series

Chatting to The Guardian about his upcoming role as the famous detective, Henry said: "I don’t think any other version has had Sherlock this aware of creating his own myth. Maybe he’s slightly sexed up the dossier of his own legend.

Line of Duty's Royce Pierreson will play John Watson

"And then we look back at that from a place of: ‘He’s [expletive] it'...This Sherlock is so far from any of the freewheeling, super-sassy genius versions of the character." He added that he initially went for the role of Watson, and couldn't understand when he didn't get the part, explaining: "I did such a good audition. I was so annoyed. I was so annoyed. I kept on saying to my agent, 'I just don’t understand why I’m not in this show, because I feel like I nailed it.'"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.