Never Have I Ever season two: everything you need to know The hit Netflix series was renewed for season two back in June 2020

Never Have I Ever was one of Netflix's most popular comedies in 2020, and follows Devi, a first-generation Indian American teenage girl, going through the trials and tribulations of high school following a devastating loss. After binge-watching season one, fans have been desperate for a follow-up - but when can we expect season two? Here's everything we know so far...

MORE: Behind Her Eyes: the one major clue viewers might have missed

Is Never Have I Ever filming season two?

Season two kicked off filming back in November 2020, and since we haven't had an update that filming has been completed, they could still be working on the show. The official Twitter account confirmed that filming had returned last year, and revealed a new co-star for the gang, Megan Suri.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Never Have I Ever Is back for season two

Who will be in the Never Have I Ever cast for season two?

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan will be returning as Devi alongside her best pals Fabiola, played by Lee Rodriguez, and Eleanor, played by Ramona Young. Poorna Jagannathan will be returning as Devi's iconic mother, Nalini, and Richa Moorjani will be reprising her role as Devi's gorgeous cousin, Kamala. As for Devi's main love interests, Darren Barnet and Jaren Lewison will of course be returning as Paxton and Ben respectively.

MORE: Netflix's supernatural Sherlock Holmes drama The Irregulars is nearly here - details

MORE: Oscar 2021 nominees revealed with Mank and Promising Young Woman sweeping the board

As for their new cast member, Megan will be playing a new student at Sherman Oaks High, "whose confidence and radiance will pose an immediate threat to Devi".

Fabiola and Eleanor are back!

What will Never Have I Ever season two be about?

While very little is known about season two, the season one finale teased a potential love triangle for Devi, after she finally kissed Ben at the same time that Paxton realised that he has feelings for her, and tried to call her.

Will Devi choose Paxton or Ben?

Director Lena Khan gave a hint of what to expect, telling Radio Times: "There are ten episodes in the season so I’m doing about two and a half of them. Because of COVID, we’re splitting one of them because of crazy scheduling madness.

"Devi kind of – I don’t think I can say much but in the first season, she was trying to figure out how to deal with her situation with her father and now she’s kind of calibrating a different level of cool in her school."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.