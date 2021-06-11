Virgin River fans spot tragic detail in trailer for season three as Mel and Jack disagree over baby plans The hit Netflix series will return next month

The trailer for Virgin River season three is here, meaning that the countdown until new episodes land on Netflix is officially on!

MORE: Netflix sets release date for Virgin River season three

However, while most fans of the show were delighted watching the new trailer, some eagle-eyed viewers think they've worked out a major season three storyline that is sure to cause a major rift between new love birds Mel and Jack.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Virgin River season three is nearly here!

"Omg wait. The moment where Mel is crying in the bathroom. Maybe she did a pregnancy test?" one fan speculated on Twitter. Another shared a screenshot of the moment, which shows Mel stifling sobs with her hand over her mouth and wrote: "I think she just took a test here…"

MORE: What's new to Netflix this week? 5 shows and films to look out for

MORE: Meghan Markle's connection to Netflix's Virgin River might surprise you

Someone else shared their theory: "I DON'T think we'll get a Mel & Jack baby this season, but I think Mel REALLY wants one and (as the trailer) shows, it's gonna cause problems," while a fourth simply wrote: "Jack and Mel are gonna put me through it this season - I AM NOT READY!!"

Could season three see major heartbreak for Mel and Jack?

All ten episodes of the new season will be released on the streaming site on Friday 9 July and fans can expect to see a few new faces among the cast. Earlier this year, it was confirmed that two new characters will be introduced in the new run of episodes; Grey's Anatomy actress Zibby Allen will play Brie, Jack's lawyer sister while Stacey Faber will appear as Tara Anderson, Lilly's (Linda Boyd) daughter.

MORE: Never Have I Ever season two finally gets Netflix airdate – and it's sooner than you think

Meanwhile, fans can rest easy knowing that the third season is not our final visit to the sleepy town of Virgin River. According to Production Weekly, season four has been given the green light and production will begin next month and wrap later this year in November.

The first two seasons of the drama, which is based on the novels of the same name by Robyn Carr, have been immensely popular with viewers. In January, it was reported that the show had overtaken Netflix hit The Crown on Nielsen's weekly streaming rankings and moved from third place to first on the top ten list.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.