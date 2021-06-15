The Repair Shop viewers full of praise for Will Kirk after latest 'beautiful' restoration

Viewers were full of praise for Will Kirk after a repeat episode of The Repair Shop showed him take on one of his most difficult restorations to date.

In the episode, a woman named Claire entered the workshop hoping to restore a beloved Victorian sewing table that once belonged to her great-grandmother. The precious table had been sadly crushed by a falling painting and Will took on the task of painstakingly piecing it back together.

Although it was no easy ask and Will even admitted to getting sweaty with nerves as he began working on it.

"I'm sure Will will do a fantastic job of that table. I can't wait to see the end result," one viewer tweeted as the episode began.

Sure enough, the talented woodworker managed to restore the treasured heirloom to its former glory, leaving Claire speechless and viewers at home seriously impressed.

"Will has once again done an absolutely magnificent job," someone wrote. A second person added: "Oh my god. How beautiful is that table? Absolutely amazing. Fantastic job Will. Such an artist."

Are you a fan of The Repair Shop?

"Watching #TheRepairShop and pretty sure that you could turn up with a handful of ashes and Will would somehow turn it back into the intricately inlaid jewelry box he's never seen," a third person joked.

While the episode was an extended rerun of a season five episode, fans can soon look forward to new episodes - although when they'll air remains unknown.

Taking to Instagram last week host Jay Blades that new restorations are currently being worked on and filmed for the show. "I'm back in the barn @therepairshop.tv and I have to say, it's so busy down here filming brand new shows for you," he wrote. "Can't wait for you to see them, I'm super excited because you're not gonna believe what's been coming into the barn."

