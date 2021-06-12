The Repair Shop fans delighted as Jay Blades celebrates incredible personal achievement The restoration expert and presenter has been honoured on the 2021 Queen's Birthday list

A huge congratulations are in order for The Repair Shop host Jay Blades who has been named on the 2021 Queen's Birthday Honours List. The restoration expert, who has fronted the hugely popular BBC show since 2017, has received an MBE for his services to craft.

Taking to Instagram, the presenter shared the incredible with his followers. Posting a throwback snap of himself as a young boy, he wrote: "It gives me great pleasure to announce that I've been awarded an MBE, for my contribution towards Craft. Thank you to everyone who made this possible for this young innocent boy."

The comment section of the post was soon flooded with congratulatory messages from fans. "Wonderful news. Well earned," one wrote. Another said: "Oh congratulations Jay. So deserved. You're an inspiration to so many," while influencer Grace Victory, who Jay previously mentored through his social enterprise Jay & Co, gushed: "Love you pops! So very proud of everything you've achieved."

Jay's The Repair Shop co-stars were also quick to react, with Will Kirk writing underneath: "Big news and well deserved!" Kirsten Ramsay, who is the show's resident ceramics expert, added: "Congratulations Jay!" followed by a string of clapping hand emojis and Amanda Middleditch and Julie Tatchell, known as the Teddy Bear Ladies, commented: "So proud of you Jay."

Opening up to the PA, Jay said he was "over the moon" about the honour. He added: "It's hard to think of where I come from, growing up, where I was six years ago - and then be able to say, 'Yeah, I will accept an MBE'. It is just unbelievable. Never in your wildest dreams would you ever believe something like this would happen."

Jay has been presenting The Repair Shop since 2017

This year is shaping up to be a busy one for Jay, as not only did he recently release an autobiography, but later this year, he will return to screens to front a brand new solo TV show for BBC Two. The programme, titled Jay's Workshop, will see the 51-year-old combine his twin passions for restoration and community outreach to build one-of-a-kind pieces of furniture for "deserving people".

Jay wasn't the only TV star named among those honoured in the 2021 Queen's Birthday list. The Great British Bake Off judge Prue Leith and former Strictly Come Dancing star Arlene Phillips both received damehoods while TV presenter Sue Barker and actress Ruth Wilson also received an MBE.

Meanwhile, musical theatre star and Oscar-nominated actor Jonathan Pryce, who will soon transform into the Queen's late husband Prince Philip in the fifth series of the Netflix drama The Crown, was awarded the highest honour of a knighthood, having been given a CBE in 2009.

