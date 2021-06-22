Is Escape to the Country presenter Ginny Buckley married? Ginny has been presenting the BBC show since 2015

Ginny Buckley has been a regular face on screens for many years now and has been helping city-dwelling couples relocate to the countryside in BBC series Escape to the Country since 2015.

MORE: Jonnie Irwin shares delight over incredible Escape to the Country news

But what do you know about Ginny's own love life? Find out more…

Loading the player...

WATCH: Behind the scenes of Escape to the Country star Jonnie Irwin's exclusive HELLO! shoot

Is Ginny Buckley married?

It's not known whether Ginny is married or in a relationship. The 51-year-old presenter lives in the quaint village of Lower Shiplake in Oxfordshire with her 11-year-old son, Zak.

MORE: Meet the Escape to the Country presenters' children: Jules Hudson, Jonnie Irwin, Ginny Buckley and more

MORE: All you need to know about Escape to the Country star Ginny Buckley

While she regularly shares snaps of members of her family to Instagram - including Zak, her sister Katie and her parents - Ginny has refrained from posting anything about any past or present romantic partners.

Ginny regularly shares snaps of her son Zak to social media

However, several photos of Ginny on social media appear to show her wearing a wedding band on the fourth finger of her left hand, leading many to speculate that she is indeed married but just prefers to keep her relationship out of the spotlight.

However, it's not clear whether her mystery man is Zak's father or another partner.

MORE: Escape to the Country: Where are ex-presenters of the show now?

Ginny recently paid tribute to her own dad in a post for Father's Day. Sharing a series of photos of her father on Sunday, she wrote: "Happy Fathers Day to the legend that is my dad! There's been a lot of cars, football, road trips and parties over the years... and I've even managed to get you on the telly a few times!

"Thank you for being the best dad and 'Grampy' we could ask for... and for always having our back. Love from your girls and your grandsons xxx"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.