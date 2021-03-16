Hugh Bonneville reveals one thing getting in the way of Downton Abbey film sequel The actor plays the Earl of Grantham in the franchise

Hugh Bonneville has opened up about the Downton Abbey film sequel, revealing the one obstacle getting in the way of its production.

Despite the easing of some coronavirus restrictions allowing many crews to commence filming, the actor explained that the cast and team needed to get a vaccine to get the ball rolling.

Speaking last month to Zoe Ball on her BBC Radio 2 breakfast show, Hugh, who plays the Earl of Grantham, said: "Here's the deal, if everybody who is offered a vaccine takes a vaccine, we can make a movie, we will make a movie."

The actor continued: "It's the usual thing. The planets are circling. They are beginning to get into alignment. There is a thing called coronavirus knocking around and until that is under control in a sensible way, we are not going to be able to get all those ducks in a row. Mixing my metaphors here. But there is certainly the intention to do it.

"We would love to do it, we are desperate to do it, and I think it's the sort of pleasurable release of a movie like the first one was, that audiences would enjoy after all of this mess we have been through."

The first film was released in 2019

Hugh's Downton co-star Jim Carter, who plays Mr Carson, recently appeared on This Morning to talk about the highly-anticipated sequel, echoed Hugh's comments that restrictions were preventing production, but that the plan was to film as soon as possible.

He told Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby: "We're hopeful that we'll start filming soon. I'd love to tell you when [exactly] we'll start filming but with the virus and travel restrictions and work restrictions, we haven't got a 100% green light yet."

The wheels are clearly in motion and Jim previously revealed a glimpse about what fans can expect when the movie is finally released. He said in September 2020: "The script for a second film is there, we've seen it, it's very funny, and it's got all the same characters in it, all the regular characters."

