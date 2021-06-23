Viewers are freaking out about Netflix’s bizarre new dating show Sexy Beasts It’s First Dates meets Comic-Con with this new reality show!

Netflix’s first trailer about their new dating show, Sexy Beasts, has had the Internet in an uproar - and we’re not surprised. The dating show, which lands on the streaming platform on 21 July, claims to take looks out of the equation by “using fantastical, cutting edge prosthetics to transform the daters - giving them a chance to find love purely based on personality”.

In the trailer, the participants are made up to look like everything from a devil to a panda bear while meeting their potential match. Needless to say, Twitter users had their own opinions. Posting on the site, one person wrote: “We're not going to make it as a society, are we?”

Another added: “I realise I'm being a Debbie downer here but these seem to be conventionally attractive people of approximately the same age and wealth bracket, I think they'll figure out a way to get past the animal masks.” A third tweeted: “I can’t get over this show, it looks like the worst thing I’ve ever seen and I will watch every single episode.”

Welcome to Netflix's weird new dating show

This isn’t Netflix’s only dating show, as the second season of Too Hot to Handle came out on Wednesday. The hugely popular show sees ten sexy new singletons hoping to find love on an exotic island with one major catch – they aren't allowed ANY physical contact with one another. Anyone who obeys the rules and manages to refrain from such activity, including kissing, will be awarded the $100,000 prize.

Contestants are made up with prosthetics for their date

Speaking about the new series, one person wrote: “They really aren’t going to get any prize money this year huh #TooHotToHandle.” Another added: “On season two episode two of #TooHotToHandle and I feel like this group will lose all the money I-.”

