It seems we won't be waiting much longer for ITV2's Love Island to start with news that bosses are reportedly putting the new contestants through quarantine measures this week ahead of the show's return.

According to reports, the brand new batch of Islanders looking to find love in the iconic villa are currently in Majorca in isolation from each other to ensure that any positive COVID-19 tests do not interrupt the start of the reality show this month.

The new episodes are thought to be once again taking place in the iconic slogan-covered villa near Sant Llorenç des Cardassar on the Spanish isle, although the show allegedly also arranged a UK-based location in light of the uncertainty around travel due to the pandemic.

WATCH: Love Island's official teaser trailer

The line-up for the upcoming series is yet to be announced, but there have been rumours swirling about who might be joining. A glimpse of the contestants rumoured to be taking part include a former semi-pro footballer from Brighton, an NHS hospital doctor and the son of a famous boxer.

It is also thought that bosses at ITV are going to extra lengths to ensure they have the most "diverse" cast ever this year.

Although the dating show and ITV2 are yet to confirm the exact date of the new series launch, it's widely thought to be starting on Monday 28 June at 9pm. We cannot wait!

Iain Stirling teased the show's imminent return on Instagram recently

Meanwhile, regular stars on the show Iain Stirling, who provides the hilarious commentary, and Laura Whitmore, who is the main presenter, recently sent fans into a frenzy on Instagram with a photo that hinted that they, too, were in Majorca ready to start the 2021 series.

Posting a photo of two of the Love Island water bottles, adorned with both their names, with what appears to be palm trees and a gorgeous blue sky in the background, Iain wrote in his Instagram caption: "Not long now…"

