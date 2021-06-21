Love Island: Meet the cast of new series – and one of them has a royal connection See the Islanders as they're announced here

Love Island is back! The line-up for this year's show has been announced and the countdown for the new series is officially on. ITV2 has revealed the young, beautiful singles heading into the villa to find love ahead of the first episode on Monday 28 June.

The fresh batch of Islanders inlcude a semi-professional footballer, a civil servant and an events planner with a surprising royal connection. Meet the new cast here...

Faye

Faye Winter from Devon knows exactly what she wants and is excited to find her dream man this year. "I want someone who I can go on holidays and stuff with for the next couple of years, and have a really fun time. And then start thinking about kids and serious things in three or four years' time."

Faye, 26, from Devon

Toby

Toby Aromolaran is heading into the villa looking to find his first serious relationship. The semi-pro footballer, from Essex, says: "I've never been in a relationship. I thought, 'If Love Island can't find me a relationship then no one can'."

Toby, 22, from Essex

Chloe

Chloe Burrows works as a financial services marketing executive and describes herself as funny and bubbly. The 25-year-old from Bicester says: "I like a good build. I go to the gym. I want someone who is funny. Really funny and caring and will do nice little things for you. And then obviously someone who you can depend on to not ditch you."

Chloe, 25, from Bicester

Brad

Brad McClelland hails from Northumberland and describes himself as easy going and laid back. The 26-year-old labourer says: "I want to date face-to-face, I like meeting people. I'm easy going, laid back. Who wouldn’t want to be in a nice villa in a hot country for a while?"

Brad, 26, from Northumberland

Kaz

Kaz Kamwi is a fashion blogger from Essex hoping to find The One on the show. The 26-year-old says: "I like meeting new people, I’m ready to be in a relationship. Why not be in a place where people are looking for the same things as me?"

Kaz, 26, from Essex

Jake

Jake Cornish is a 24-year-old water engineer from Weston-Super-Mare and is hoping a beautiful blonde will sweep him off his feet. "Looks wise, always gone for blondes. But for me, the main thing is having respect and having good fun, and someone who will be loyal to you."

Jake, 24, from Weston-Super-Mare

Shannon

The fifth contestant to be announced is Shannon Singh – a former glamour model from Fife. The 22-year-old loves to party and is looking for someone to have fun with. "I'm not just going to go with anyone because they're convenient. I need to make sure they're for me."

Shannon, 22, from Fife

Hugo

Hugo Hammond from Hampshire is the first contestant with a disability to join Love Island. The 24-year-old works as a PE teacher as was born with clubfoot, meaning he had to have lots of operations as a child. "You can only really tell when I walk barefoot. I've got a really short Achilles heel. I walk slightly on my tip toes."

Hugo, 24, from Hampshire

Liberty

Liberty Poole is a waitress and marketing student from Birmingham hoping to find love in Majorca this year. The 21-year-old wants to find a "nicer guy that is going to treat me right".

Liberty, 21, from Birmingham

Aaron

The first boy to be revealed in the line-up was Aaron Francis – and he has a royal connection! The 24-year-old from London works as a luxury events host and even met Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie last year at a royal event. "Yeah, Eugenie and Beatrice’s over the summer," he said. "I hosted and chatted. It was nice and intimate. Everyone’s chill. In my job you meet a lot of famous people…"

Aaron, 24, from London

Sharon

Sharon Gaffka, 25, was the first Islander to be announced for the 2021 series. Sharon comes from Oxford and clearly has brains and beauty – she's won a number of beauty pageants in the past and has worked on government policies in her job.

Sharon, 25, from Oxford

