Rebel Wilson: inside the Pooch Perfect star's love life

Rebel Wilson has been a regular face on screens for nearly ten years now, following her rise to fame in Pitch Perfect.

Since her scene-stealing performance in the 2012 movie, the Australian-born actress has gone on to star in the likes of Bridesmaids, Cats, How To Be Single, and even hold her own opposite Liam Hemsworth in romantic parody flick Isn't It Romantic

As she now turns her hands to presenting in new feel-good dog makeover competition show Pooch Perfect, why not get to know her a little better? Keep reading for everything you need to know about Rebel's love life here…

Rebel, 40, is currently believed to be enjoying single life at the moment. The star, who has been keeping herself busy throughout the pandemic with a number of television projects, was previously dating Jacob Busch, but the two are believed to have split in February.

The pair, who reportedly first met through mutual friends in 2019, confirmed their romance in September with numerous red carpet appearances. Since going public with their relationship, the star gave her Instagram followers frequent glimpses into their romance, posting a handful of pictures of the couple together.

Rebel and ex Jacob first started dating in September

Not only is Jacob the founder of an ice cream brand named Napps, but he is also an heir to the Anheuser-Busch brewing dynasty and is worth an estimated $140million.

While in December, the pair looked more loved up than ever as they posed for romantic holiday photos, just a few months later, the Cats star announced to her followers that they had sadly gone their separate ways. In a photo ahead of the Super Bowl game, Rebel declared herself a "single girl" and has not posted any photos of Jacob since.

Rebel has been linked to a few other names over the years, including the founder of Beacher Media Group, Jeff Beacher, with who she was spotted enjoying a romantic trip to Disneyworld in 2019. Another former flame is stuntman Aden Stay, who Rebel bought as her date to the 2017 MTV Movie Awards that year.

She also is believed to have dated actor and producer Mickey Gooch Jr, who worked as a producer on the 2016 film How To Be Single, which Rebel starred in alongside Dakota Johnson.

Rebel dated actor and producer Mickey Gooch Jr in 2016

After just a couple of months, the two split, but were spotted hanging out together as recently as May 2019 at the Cannes Film Festival, suggesting that there's no bad blood between them.

