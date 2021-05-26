Rebel Wilson wowed fans with a look they weren't expecting on Tuesday when she shared a high school photo of herself with a difference!

The Australian Pitch Perfect actress gave her social media followers a glimpse at her character from her new movie, Senior Year, and transported herself back to high school.

MORE: Rebel Wilson glows in yellow knitted dress

Rebel wore her hair in gentle curls with colourful clips keeping it in place and wore a hot-pink tracksuit too.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Rebel Wilson opens up about weight loss and health transformation

She wrote: "First day on SENIOR YEAR. New character, who dis?"

Her fans rushed to comment and said they couldn't wait to see her new high school comedy and weighed in her appearance too.

MORE: Rebel Wilson's red hot jumpsuit is a showstopper

MORE: Rebel Wilson's waist-length hair is fierce

Many insisted they were getting Mean Girls character, Regina George, vibes while others called her their "favourite cheerleader".

Rebel shared a look at her character from her new high school movie

Rebel only recently wrapped on her non-comedic movie in the UK, The Almond and the Seahorse, but Senior Year is set to be a blast.

Rebel will bring her comedy genius to the upcoming film about a cheerleader who wakes up from a 20-year-long coma and heads back to high school to claim the prom queen crown!

MORE: Rebel WIlson stuns in a crop top for special reason

SEE: Rebel Wilson looks like a Bond girl in sleek black swimsuit

She will appear in and produce the project and she clearly cannot wait. When she first announced the film news she wrote a post on social media and added: "I mean who doesn’t love a high school cheerleading movie! #seniorYear."

Rebel is excited for to produce and star in the film Senior Year

When it comes to Rebel's real-life experience of high school she has previously revealed she was a self-proclaimed "nerd".

She graduated with a law degree from the University of New South Wales, but always had a passion for acting too and decided to follow those dreams… and a good thing too!

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.