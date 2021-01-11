Rebel Wilson glows as she goes makeup-free for candid photo with SAS star The actress teamed up with SAS Who Dares Wins star Ant Middleton

Rebel Wilson is kicking off 2021 in a very exciting way! The Pitch Perfect star took to Instagram on Sunday to celebrate the upcoming launch of her show, Ant Middleton & Rebel Wilson: Straight Talking.

The 40-year-old actress shared a bare-faced snapshot showing her posing with Ant on a beach. She explained: "This is what I look like 3 days into the Mexican wilderness with @antmiddleton! Catch STRAIGHT TALKING on @skytv Thursday 14th at 9pm UK time."

WATCH: Rebel Wilson's amazing 2020-2021 transformation

Former soldier Ant, also 40, was quick to respond to her post. "What a warrior and a joy you are!" he wrote. "Not long now x."

Fans, meanwhile, were blown away by Rebel's natural beauty. "You look better here than any photo I've seen lately (and they are all beautiful) but this is... natural and gorgeous. Really beautiful," one told the Australian star, while a second commented: "You look really beautiful but even more important, you look so happy."

Fans were full on praise for Rebel's latest photo

No doubt Rebel's boyfriend Jacob Busch has played a big part in putting a smile on her face.

Rebel and Jacob – founder of organic ice cream brand Napps - first met through mutual friends in 2019 but only went Instagram official in September last year, when they attended the Planetary Health Gala in Monaco together.

Jacob has been a big support for Rebel during her recent lifestyle overhaul. The actress dedicated 2020 to getting fit, dubbing it her "year of health". And her hard work certainly paid off; she recently hit her target goal of 75kg.

Rebel and her boyfriend, Jacob Busch

During a virtual appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show recently, Rebel said turning 40 played a big part in her decision to get in shape.

She also revealed: "I've tried, like so many women out there, I've tried fads and diets and things before and I’m like, I need to do a really holistic approach to this, this time.

"My diet was mainly all carbs," Rebel added. "Which were delicious but for my body type, I needed to eat a lot more protein."

