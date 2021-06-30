Duggar family break silence after Counting On is canceled following Josh Duggar's arrest Josh Duggar is the eldest child of 19 Kids and Counting stars Jim Bob and Michelle

The Duggar family have broken their silence following the news that their TLC reality show, Counting On has been cancelled amid the recent public scandals involving eldest sibling, Josh Duggar.

MORE: Jinger Duggar makes surprising confession about strict family beliefs

The network confirmed that they "will not be producing additional seasons of Counting On" on Tuesday and not long after Jinger Duggar and her husband Jeremy Vuolo took to Instagram with a statement on behalf of the family.

"We are grateful for TLC giving us the opportunity to be on their network over the years and their kindness towards the Vuolo family," it began. "It's been a remarkable journey that has opened doors to traveling and experiencing the world in a way that we wouldn't have imagined possible.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jill Duggar admits visiting her parents home is "not good for mental health" amid ongoing estrangement

"We wholeheartedly agree with TLC's decision not to renew Counting On and are excited for the next chapter in our lives. We'd like to thank our fans, friends and the amazing film crew who have shown us love and support."

Their statement concluded: "We look forward to continuing our creative journey in Los Angeles and seeing what the future holds."

MORE: Jill Duggar praises importance of community amid brother Josh Duggar's arrest

MORE: Jinger Duggar shares 'sweetest' moments between rarely-seen daughters

Josh's parents, devout independent Christian Baptists, Jim Bob and Michelle, have yet to speak out, as do his other siblings - whose names all begin with the letter J - Jana, John-David, Jill, Jessa, Joseph, Josiah, Joy-Anna, Jedidiah, Jeremiah, Jason, James, Justin, Jackson, Johannah, Jennifer, Jordyn-Grace and Josie.

Jinger and her husband Jeremy have condemned Josh's actions

In April, Josh - whose wife Anna is pregnant with their seventh child - was arrested for receiving and possessing child pornography. If convicted of the alleged crimes, he could face up to 20 years behind bars on each of the two counts, amounting to a total possible sentence of 40 years.

"He has pled not guilty to both charges and we intend to defend this case aggressively and thoroughly," Josh's attorneys, Justin Gelfand, Travis W. Story and Greg Payne, said in a statement at the time.

Josh was arrested on 29 April

His trial was originally meant to begin on July 6 but was pushed back to November 30 just minutes before the show's cancelation was revealed.

MORE: Jill Duggar joins siblings in celebrating special day for 'pops' Jim Bob amid family estrangement

The charges come six years after it was alleged that between 2002 and 2003, when Josh was a teenager, he had molested several young girls, including some of his sisters. Jill and Jessa came forward and claimed to be victims, but no charges were ever filed.

The family's original TLC show, 19 Kids and Counting, was canceled as a result, although the network later produced Counting On, a spin-off which was meant to "follow the next generation of Duggars as they celebrate some of life's milestone moments, including the realities of growing up and raising their own families". It began airing in 2015 and has had 11 seasons, the last of which aired in September 2020.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.