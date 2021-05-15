Jinger Duggar shares 'sweetest' moments between rarely-seen daughters 'I love every part of being a mom,' said the new author

Jinger Duggar has shared her love of being a mom, after telling fans how she planned to keep her two girls out of the spotlight.

The Counting On star is mom to two young girls, Felicity, two, and six-month-old Evangeline Jo, and she has now opened up on watching their relationship "blossom".

"I love every part of being a mom and can’t imagine my life without my two little girls," Jinger told Today.

"I love seeing Felicity at this stage, how she adores her little sister. It really is the sweetest thing watching their relationship blossom. Every time Baby Jo cries, Felicity wants to do absolutely anything she can to make her little sister happy."

WATCH: Jinger Duggar shares exciting book news with fans

Jinger, who recently released her first book The Hope We Hold with husband Jeremy Vuolo, also acknowledged that it took some "serious thought" to open up their lives in that way because of the girls.

"In the end, we felt compelled knowing that we have a message of hope to share with the world," Jinger shared.

The 27-year-old and her husband moved to Los Angeles where Jeremy is a minister for a church.

Jinger grew up on TLC show Counting On, but in recent months fans had questioned why her girls never appeared on social media.

The pair are now parents to two children

She later took to Instagram to answer fan questions, and shared that "the girls are doing great."

"Felicity is absolutely smitten by her little sister, and Evy adores Felicity," she added.

"You haven't seen much of them simply because we are wanting to give them a bit more privacy while they're so young," she then revealed.

"We appreciate how you love and support our family. It means so much to us!"

Jinger and Jeremy wed in 2016

Jinger welcoomed her second daughter, Evangeline Jo - known as Evy - in November 2020, and told fans earlier in 2021 that the "most exciting" part of this new chapter was "seeing how Felicity has graduated to big sister."

Evy's birth came a year after Jinger suffered a miscarriage.

