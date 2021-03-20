Duggar family shared the sweetest snap of youngest of 19 children The Duggar family celebrated St Patrick's Day with a sweet snap of their youngest daughter, 11-year-old Josie

The Duggar family celebrated St Patrick's Day with a sweet snap of their youngest daughter, 11-year-old Josie.

Josie, the youngest of 19 children, was pictured enjoying a green lunch, while wearing a green jumper and overalls to celebrate the Irish holiday.

"Happy Saint Patrick’s Day from the Duggars! No pinches over here! Even our lunch was green! What food have you had fun making green today?" they captioned the snap.

Josie, 11, is the youngest of 19

But it was how grown up Josie was looking that left many fans of the TLC family surprised.

"Josie suddenly looks so grown up," commented one fan as another added: "I love Josie's spirited personality!"

"She’s getting so grown. I remember her birth story like it was yesterday," shared one viewer as a second fan suggested she looked like her older sisters Jinger and Jessa.

She was born three months early in 2009

Josie was born in 2009, 25 weeks premature and weighing less than 2lbs.

A week later she was diagnosed with a perforated bowel.

Michelle, then 43, told People magazine at the time that the "prayers of people around the world gave them strength.

Josie's birth was a story on TLC show 19 Kids and Counting. She now occasionally appears on the spin-off show Counting On.

Fans believe Josie looks like her older sister Jinger

The Duggars are devout independent Christian Baptists, who pride themselves on their conservative outlook.

They follow strict guidelines in their day to day life, including no alcohol and no bare skin on show, and men and women are not allowed to be alone together unless married.

Parents Jim Bob and Michelle are parents to 19 children, and all of their children have names which begin with the letter J; Joshua, Jana, John-David, Jill, Jessa, Jinger, Joseph, Josiah, Joy-Anna, Jedidiah, Jeremiah, Jason, James, Justin, Jackson, Johannah, Jennifer, Jordyn-Grace and Josie.

