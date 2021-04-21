Jinger Duggar once considered split from husband Jeremy Vuolo Jinger and Jeremy almost ended their courtship before marriage

Jinger Duggar and husband Jeremy Vuolo have admitted that they almost ended their courtship before marriage.

The 27-year-old mom-of-two opened up in a new interview ahead of the release of their book, The Hope We Hold, revealing that at one point she was unsure if marriage was for her.

The pair met in 2015 through Jinger's brother-in-law Ben Seewald.

Jeremy was a professional soccer player but quit the sport to focus full time on ministry.

They began courting with Jessa and Ben chaperoning the pair, before the wed in 2016.

"There was a moment where it did seem like the relationship was a no-go at that point," Jeremy shared. "I just remember thinking one thing is I can’t give up. I don’t have the faith to give up."

The pair are now parents to two children

"That was something for me that was really tough," Jinger added, speaking to Us Weekly.

"I don’t like to think about that day. I don’t like to think about that time. But realizing that, OK, that’s something that could help someone [with their own relationship issues] because it’s something that everyone’s going to have to walk through - will we be able to come together as two completely different human beings from different backgrounds and make this work?"

Jinger and Jeremy now live in Los Angeles and are parents to two daughters.

Jinger, 27, now lives in LA

The TLC star recently gave a rare insight into her marriage with Jeremy, sharing with fans that Jeremy is "always surprising me with flowers because he knows how much I love them."

The mom-of-two took to Instagram to post a gorgeous picture of herself in the front seat of their car holding a stunning bouquet of white flowers.

Jeremy commented on the post with a kiss emoji while pal Carlin Bates added: "Awww! This is so sweet! You look stunning!"

