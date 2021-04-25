Joy-Anna Duggar congratulates sister-in-law as Anna Duggar reveals adorable news Congrats to Anna and Josh!

Anna Duggar has confirmed she is expecting a seventh child, and sister-in-law Joy-Anna was quick to send her congratulations.

The wife of Josh Duggar, Jim Bob and Michelle's eldest son, took to social media to share video of their gender reveal, sharing the news that they are expecting a baby girl.

"Another girl!! Congratulations!!!" shared 23-year-old Joy, while Josh's sister Jana added: "So excited for you all!"

Jessa, John and Abbie, and Claire, Justin's new wife, all also took to the post to share their love for the family.

In the post, Josh opened an umbrella over the pair, and pink confetti rained down on them.

Their six children -, Mackynzie, 11, Michael, 9, Marcus, 7, Meredith, 5, Mason, 3, and Maryella, 17 months - then ran into the frame from behind them.

"We are overjoyed to announce baby seven is on the way and we can’t wait to hold her in our arms this fall," Anna captioned the video.

Anna and Josh wed in 2008 in front of around 300 people.

"The joys we’ve experienced together have far surpassed the shadows of sorrow we’ve walked through," Anna shared in 2019.

"Through it all, God’s kindness and grace has sustained us."

In 2015 it emerged that between 2002 and 2003 when Josh was a teenager he had molested young girls, including several of his sisters. He was also discovered on the website Ashley Madison.

Devout independent Christian Baptists who pride themselves on their conservative outlook, Jim Bob and Michelle are parents to 19 children, and all of their children have names which begin with the letter J.

They follow strict guidelines in their day to day life, including no alcohol and no bare skin on show, and men and women are not allowed to be alone together unless married.

They also do not believe in birth control, natural or otherwise.

