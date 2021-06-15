A Place in the Sun's Danni Menzies stuns in leopard print bikini in Greece

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

A Place in the Sun's Danni Menzies stunned fans on Monday in a slinky leopard print bikini as she basked in the sun on a boat trip in Corfu.

The stunning Scottish star soaked up the summer heat in Greece as she enjoyed a business trip to film for Channel 4's latest season of A Place in The Sun. "What an absolute treat it was to film in the gorgeous Greek islands with such great people. So lucky at this time, I know!!!" penned Danni.

WATCH: Dannie Menzies displays her fitness as she hikes mountain in crop top

Sporting a strappy animal print bikini, Danni's ocean side look was a whole summer mood. Paring her swimwear with a pair of gold frame sunglasses attached to a delicate gold chain and chic gold accessories – we're obsessed!

The comment section of Danni's post was a sea of heart eye emojis from fans who were envious of her Mediterranean escape.

Danni stunned in the animal print ensemble

"Danni you are a goddess!" wrote a fan, whilst another penned: "I have booked to go here next year, can't wait!"

"Stunning scenery. And you look beautiful Danni!" shared a third fan.

The glamorous 32-year-old will have to quarantine upon her return to the UK, much like co-presenter Jasmine Harman who was stung by the latest travel restrictions when she was filming in Portugal last week.

International travel might be off the cards for quite some time, but you can still soak up some much needed post-lockdown vitamin D in a statement swimwear ensemble.

The star left fans envious of her summer trip abroad

Danni bought her dreamy leopard print two-piece from Calzedonia, but there are very limited sizes left.

Luckily, we've sourced an uncanny dupe for just £8.99. At that price, we'll take two!

Leopard Print Bikini, £8.99, SHEIN

The fan favourite TV presenter shared a stunning post-swim selfie over the weekend and revealed she had been struggling with hyperpigmentation – a common skin condition that can be made worse with excess sun exposure.

Post sea swim glow: Danni posed for a makeup-free selfie

The star looked like a bronzed goddess as she took to the camera totally makeup-free, writing: "Thanks for all the feedback on things to try to help with the pigmentation and the lovely responses on keeping it natural. Going to do my best to keep it up".

