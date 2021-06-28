Alistair Appleton's latest photo with husband has fans saying same thing The TV presenter and his husband live in Sussex

Escape to the Country presenter Alistair Appleton might be a familiar face on our screens thanks to the BBC show, but away from his TV career, Alistair prefers to keep his personal life out of the spotlight.

However, the property expert, who also works as a meditation teacher, shared some lovely snaps on his social media recently after enjoying a day out with his husband, Daniel - and his followers were left all saying the same thing.

The pair, who live in Sussex, could be seen on Alistair's Instagram enjoying a day out at a local eatery near their home in Newhaven.

In the photos, the Escape to the Country star's husband could be seen tucking into a delicious-looking vegan meal, and his followers were full of praise for the food they were served.

Alistair wrote in the caption: "Yay! Finally Newhaven has a lovely place to eat! By the riverside, outdoors, eco. The Sidings Bistro #veganbreakfast #newhaven #sussex #saturdaybrunch."

One fan wrote in the comments: "That's an impressive breakfast," as another agreed, adding: "I love a vegan breakfast!"

Alistair shared this photo of his day out with husband, Daniel

A third added: "This looks so tasty. I live in Torino, Italy… surrounded with amazing food. BUT, you can't beat a great British breakfast. X" as a fourth said: "Looks amazing. Hope you enjoyed your day."

Alistair previously gave his fans a glimpse into his home life with Daniel on his website, writing: "My husband Daniel, a yoga teacher and I are offering free meditation and yoga to keep us grounded and happy during these extraordinary times. All welcome."

Alistair's followers were left feeling envious of their vegan meal

He added: "I am lucky to have found love and have a very understanding and supportive husband, Daniel... We’re currently in a 1930s French sea captain’s cottage in the port of Newhaven. And we live there with our very big dog Ben."

