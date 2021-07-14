Where is Ginger Zee from GMA today? The star recently shared some career news

Good Morning America's Ginger Zee has endured a work-from-home situation like millions of others due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but as her co-stars slowly returned to the studio the meteorologist stayed away.

It was only this week that the mother-of-two made a triumphant career step and shimmied back to set in style leaving fans wondering what has taken so long.

MORE: Ginger Zee is radiant to share joyous news

On Tuesday Ginger shared an uplifting message with fans as she excitedly returned to her New York work place.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ginger Zee worried fans as she braved the storm for work

The night before her big day, Ginger took to Instagram and wrote: "Having trouble falling asleep. Feels like the night before the first day of school. Because... I'll be back in the GMA studios tomorrow for the first time in almost a year and a half."

On the day itself, she was even more joyous and posted a TikTok video from her dressing room, in which she was dancing and getting glammed up for the occasion.

MORE: Ginger Zee is delighted as she overcomes personal struggle in uplifting post

SEE: Ginger Zee shows off her toned legs as she poses in the sand

"We are back baby!" she wrote. "Thanks to the magic makers for getting me right first day back in studio."

Being back on the GMA set made Ginger's day

Her fans were thrilled to see her looking so ecstatic and commented that she looked gorgeous. However, some took the opportunity to ask what the delay was.

Ginger was quick to respond and cleared the queries up by adding: "They were watching the covid footprint so I just waited until invited."

MORE: Ginger Zee shares emotional photo of sons from poignant day

RELATED: Inside GMA stars incredible homes - Amy Robach, Robin Roberts and more

It was a welcome return for the TV star who had her own struggles working from home with her two young sons in tow.

Ginger returned to the set in style

They once infiltrated one of her weather reports and she was forced to carry on delivering the forecast while comforting one of her boys. She did so with a smile and a laugh and fans thought the scene was adorable.

MORE: Ginger Zee posts unexpected beach photo after being visciously trolled

Since restrictions were eased Ginger was also able to get back out into the field and has been travelling to give live weather reports to her legions of viewers.

Ginger has spent almost 18 months working from home with her family

She recently hit up her home state of Michigan and visited the incredible sand dunes there.

Ginger's also been in some pretty dangerous situations and left fans concerned when she reported on Tropical Storm Elsa from Florida.

So, working back in the studio must seem like a breeze for Ginger with only the bright lights and the traffic to contend with.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.