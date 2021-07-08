The Repair Shop's Steve Fletcher has guests in tears with heartwarming gesture The horologist wowed viewers too

The Repair Shop's team of talented experts often leave guests in tears with their incredible restorations of beloved items and possessions, and Wednesday's episode was no different.

MORE: The Repair Shop's Will Kirk shares candid post after taking a digital detox

Lorna Douglas, along with her son Christopher, brought in her late father's saxophone to be repaired - and was thrilled with the result. But it was Steve Fletcher's heartwarming gesture after the reveal which Lorna and viewers watching at home found particularly moving.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Repair Shop's Will Kirk moves guest to tears with incredible repair

After instrument expert Pete Woods worked his magic to make the saxophone as good as new, horologist Steve offered to play the instrument for Lorna and Christopher – a gesture which visibly moved them both.

"It looks absolutely wonderful," Lorna told Pete and Jay Blades before Steve walked over and offered to play. "I'll not promise that I can play as well as your dad did, but I'll give it a whirl," he told them modestly, before going on to begin playing the song, In The Mood by The Glenn Miller band.

Lorna held back tears as she heard the music, telling The Repair Shop expert: "It's wonderful, thank you Pete for doing that." Jay then asked Lorna: "It's like hearing your dad playing again isn't it?"

MORE: The Repair Shop fans furious after beloved BBC show cancelled

MORE: The Repair Shop's Jay Blades to front new series for Channel 5 - get the details

Steve Fletcher played the saxophone for Lorna

Viewers watching at home were also moved by Pete's work on the saxophone, as well as Steve's lovely gesture. One person tweeted: "That saxophone restoration was incredible. #TheRepairShop."

Another wrote: "That sax! #TheRepairShop," followed by a crying-faced emoji, and a third said: "#therepairshop Get the Kleenex out - Steve is going to play the sax..."

Although Wednesday's episode was from series five, viewers love watching reruns of the show again and again. Fortunately, they can look forward to a fresh batch of episodes soon as Will Kirk recently revealed they had wrapped filming on the new season.

Posting on Instagram last week, Will said: "Great news today! Not only have we just finished filming another series of The Repair Shop, but my mate @dominicchinea is raffling off his Vespa to raise money for @alzheimerssoc. Follow the link in his bio for more info for a chance to win and to support a fantastic charity."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.