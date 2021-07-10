The Repair Shop's Will Kirk shares rare photo of fiancée for special reason The TV star has never shared a photo of his partner before

Will Kirk tends to keep his private life tightly under wraps, so it came as something of a surprise when The Repair Shop fan favourite took to social media to unveil a snap of his fiancée this week.

Posting to Instagram Stories, the 36-year-old restoration expert shared the rare snap of his partner - whose name remains unknown - in celebration of an amazing personal achievement.

"After years of hard work, I'm immensely proud of my fiancée for becoming a doctor," he wrote over the photo alongside a graduation cap emoji.

The mystery blonde looked gorgeous in the photo, which showed her beaming from ear to ear as she posed in a white guipure sundress, matching white crossbody bag and oversized floppy hat.

It's the first time the BBC star has ever shared a photo of his partner on his social media channels. Not much is known about the pair's relationship, although it's clear that the future Mrs Will Kirk is an incredibly hard worker!

Will revealed to his followers that his fiancée is now a doctor

Before he revealed that he is engaged, many of Will's fans often speculated about his relationship status. However, he set the record straight when he appeared on ITV's Lorraine in September 2020.

While sharing his experience of lockdown, he said: "I've been putting up lots of shelves, the lovely fiancée has been keeping me very busy!" He added that he and his wife-to-be should have tied the knot in August but were forced to cancel.

Will also became very emotional during his chat to Lorraine, who thanked him for making "the kindest and most authentic" show. He replied: "There's an amazing team there at the barn and it's a lovely show! Just watching that, there's a lump in my throat. We're so invested in the item and the people bringing them in."

