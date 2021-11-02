Outlander: see the cast’s Instagram accounts ahead of season six Be right back, scrolling for days!

Are you missing seeing Claire and Jamie’s faces during this very long Droughtlander? While Outlander might not be on our screens right now, fortunately plenty of the stars have Instagram accounts so we can keep up to date with what they’ve been up to.

MORE: Outlander star Sam Heughan reveals next major role - and it sounds intense

We couldn’t get this if we fell through some stones to 18th century Scotland, ye ken? So without further ado, check out cast members and their Insta snaps here…

Caitriona Balfe - Claire Fraser

@caitrionabalfe

The matriarch of the show, Caitriona herself, posted a snap of Claire and Jamie from season six to confirm the very exciting news that the show has wrapped!

The new mum posted: “And that’s a wrap on Season 6...... Congratulations to all our cast and crew who worked so hard during tough conditions... rain, wind, snow...global pandemic!!! But I think we’ve managed to create something great. Coming to you early 2022 .... and as always thanks to all the fans for sticking with us during this extended droughtlander.” Stay classy, Caitriona!

Sam Heughan - Jamie Fraser

@samheughan

Posting to his 3.1 million followers, Sam’s posts are (mostly) about the things he is most passionate about which, as he explains in his bio, are Scotland, whisky and fitness.

He also keeps fans up to date with the latest acting roles, most recently confirming that he is set to star in Everest alongside Ewan McGregor and Mark Strong.

MORE: Outlander star Caitriona Balfe reveals Claire's struggle in season six

MORE: Outlander star Sam Heughan offers role to 'obsessed' fan Karen Gillan

Richard Rankin - Roger Wakefield

@rikrankin

Keen photographer Richard has another Instagram especially for his gorgeous snaps, and often shares moments from set and Scotland on his personal one - including a mirror selfie of himself in Claire and Jamie’s bedroom! He captioned the post: “Why you in Claire’s bedroom, mate… with a camera??! Roger Mac trying to make his way next door? Quick, tell hingmy.”

Sophie Skelton - Brianna Randall Fraser

@sophie.skelton

Sophie regularly shares gorgeous snaps on her Instagram, giving us some shocking revelations. Number one being that she’s actually a brunette! She also often posts snaps of herself with her pal and onscreen hubby, Richard.

Laura Donnelly - Jenny Fraser

@laurafdonnelly

Jamie’s no-nonsense sister Jenny, played by Laura, is never not looking glam on Instagram! Her most recent posts have been celebrating her exciting new NOW show, The Nevers. Have you watched it yet? Check out this behind-the-scenes snap!

David Berry - John Grey

@mrdavidberry

Lord John Grey, best known for being a true friend of the Frasers, Willie’s adoptive father and for being hopelessly in love with Jamie, shares many modeling snaps, among his artwork and TV projects. You can find him here. You are welcome.

Lauren Lyle - Marsali Mackimmie

@laurenlyle7

Lauren has a separate Instagram her her podcast, She’s a Rec’, and often posts gorgeous snaps as well as updates on her latest projects. Sharing an album of photos to mark the end of filming season six, she wrote: “Wrap on OL6 reflecting on a wild shoot period with the family during a pando. Thank you for all your Marsali love as always. Love her love you. Congrats everyone @outlander_starz - we can’t wait to show it off.”

César Domboy - Fergus Fraser

@cesardomboy

César, AKA Claire and Jamie’s adopted son Fergus, shares everything on Instagram from film trailers to selfies to on-set sneak peeks. He also revealed himself to be a massive fan of Parks and Recreation in a photo with actor Ben Schwartz, writing: “@parksandrec____ has been my favourite show, my bible, my antidepressant for years and Ben was my favourite, versatile and daring young comedian at the time.” We love Parks too César! Let’s talk!

John Bell - Young Ian

@johnhunterbell

John is all about Outlander season six! Sharing a snap of himself riding a horse in the latest series, he captioned: “Bit late to the party, but as you are all aware now we have officially wrapped on Outlander Season 6! Despite all of the challenges thrown our way we have made it to the end and I couldn’t be prouder of the results.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Outlander behind-the-scenes for season six

"Masks were worn, tears were shed, and Sassenachs got sassy Thank-you to my amazing cast mates and our incredible crew for an unforgettable season. To the fans, watch out! Young Ian and Rollo’s adventures are well on their way to your [tv].”

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.