Black-ish: meet the cast of the hit sitcom starring Tracee Ellis Ross

Eve Crosbie
Get to know the cast starring alongside Tracee Ellis Ross in the hit ABC comedy series
Are you a fan of Black-ish? The ABC sitcom has been a hit with viewers since it first aired in 2014. Telling the story of the Johnson family who live in an affluent, mostly white neighbourhood, the show is loved by audiences for its family-friendly but boundary-pushing comedy.
MORE: Tracee Ellis Ross stuns fans in striking red jumpsuit
The show's cast is a pretty talented bunch, so find out more about them - and who they play - below!
WATCH: Tracee Ellis Ross shows off impressive moves during epic workout in lycra
Anthony Anderson as Andre "Dre" Johnson Sr
Actor and host Anthony Anderson plays Dre Johnson, a wealthy advertising executive and head of the Johnson family. Anthony is known for his leading roles in the drama series K-Ville, The Shield and as NYPD Detective Kevin Bernard on Law & Order.
Anthony Anderson plays Andre "Dre" Johnson Sr
Tracee Ellis Ross as Dr Rainbow Johnson
Tracee Ellis Ross’ portrayal of anesthesiologist Dr. Rainbow Johnson in the series has earned her a best actress Golden Globe. Away from the ABC show, she has also starred in Girlfriends, Reed Between the Lines and the 2020 film The High Note
Tracee Ellis Ross plays Dr Rainbow Johnson
MORE: Tracee Ellis Ross stuns fans with high school photo – and it's so glamorous!
MORE: 65 must-watch movies to check out on Netflix this week
Yara Shahidi as Zoey Johnson
Playing Dre and Rainbow’s eldest daughter is Yara Shahidi, who leads the cast of spinoff series Grown-ish. Yara began acting aged 6 and has starred in the likes of Scandal, The First Family and The Fosters. She is set to play in the role of Tinkerbell in the upcoming live-action Disney movie Peter Pan & Wendy.
Yara Shahidi plays Zoey Johnson
Marcus Scribner as Andre "Junior" Johnson Jr
Playing oddball of the family Junior is Marcus Scribner, who viewers might recognise as the voice of Bow in the critically acclaimed Netflix animated series She-Ra and the Princesses of Power. Over the years he’s also had supporting roles on New Girl, Castle and American Dad!.
Marcus Scribner plays Andre "Junior" Johnson Jr
Miles Brown as Jack Johnson
Jack is the twin brother of Diane and played by Miles Brown, who is also also known as Baby Boogaloo. He is the son of rapper Wildchild and Cyndee Brown, and has appeared on everything from America’s Got Talent to Drunk History in his short career so far.
Miles Brown plays Jack Johnson
Marsai Martin as Diane Johnson
Like her on-screen twin, Marsai Martin has achieved a lot in her career so far. She is a nine-time NAACP Image Awards winner and has her own production company.
Marsai Martin plays Diane Johnson
Laurence Fishburne as Earl Johnson
Laurence Fishburne, who plays Dre's father who lives with the Johnsons, is known for his many film and television roles, including Morpheus in The Matrix trilogy, Special Agent Jack Crawford in the thriller series Hannibal and Perry White in the DC films Man of Steel and Dawn of Justice.
Laurence Fishburne plays Earl Johnson
Read more HELLO! US stories here
Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.