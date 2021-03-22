Black-ish: meet the cast of the hit sitcom starring Tracee Ellis Ross The show is now in its seventh season

Are you a fan of Black-ish? The ABC sitcom has been a hit with viewers since it first aired in 2014. Telling the story of the Johnson family who live in an affluent, mostly white neighbourhood, the show is loved by audiences for its family-friendly but boundary-pushing comedy.

The show's cast is a pretty talented bunch, so find out more about them - and who they play - below!

Anthony Anderson as Andre "Dre" Johnson Sr

Actor and host Anthony Anderson plays Dre Johnson, a wealthy advertising executive and head of the Johnson family. Anthony is known for his leading roles in the drama series K-Ville, The Shield and as NYPD Detective Kevin Bernard on Law & Order.

Anthony Anderson plays Andre "Dre" Johnson Sr

Tracee Ellis Ross as Dr Rainbow Johnson

Tracee Ellis Ross’ portrayal of anesthesiologist Dr. Rainbow Johnson in the series has earned her a best actress Golden Globe. Away from the ABC show, she has also starred in Girlfriends, Reed Between the Lines and the 2020 film The High Note

Tracee Ellis Ross plays Dr Rainbow Johnson

Yara Shahidi as Zoey Johnson

Playing Dre and Rainbow’s eldest daughter is Yara Shahidi, who leads the cast of spinoff series Grown-ish. Yara began acting aged 6 and has starred in the likes of Scandal, The First Family and The Fosters. She is set to play in the role of Tinkerbell in the upcoming live-action Disney movie Peter Pan & Wendy.

Yara Shahidi plays Zoey Johnson

Marcus Scribner as Andre "Junior" Johnson Jr

Playing oddball of the family Junior is Marcus Scribner, who viewers might recognise as the voice of Bow in the critically acclaimed Netflix animated series She-Ra and the Princesses of Power. Over the years he’s also had supporting roles on New Girl, Castle and American Dad!.

Marcus Scribner plays Andre "Junior" Johnson Jr

Miles Brown as Jack Johnson

Jack is the twin brother of Diane and played by Miles Brown, who is also also known as Baby Boogaloo. He is the son of rapper Wildchild and Cyndee Brown, and has appeared on everything from America’s Got Talent to Drunk History in his short career so far.

Miles Brown plays Jack Johnson

Marsai Martin as Diane Johnson

Like her on-screen twin, Marsai Martin has achieved a lot in her career so far. She is a nine-time NAACP Image Awards winner and has her own production company.

Marsai Martin plays Diane Johnson

Laurence Fishburne as Earl Johnson

Laurence Fishburne, who plays Dre's father who lives with the Johnsons, is known for his many film and television roles, including Morpheus in The Matrix trilogy, Special Agent Jack Crawford in the thriller series Hannibal and Perry White in the DC films Man of Steel and Dawn of Justice.

Laurence Fishburne plays Earl Johnson

