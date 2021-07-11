Not only is Tracee Ellis Ross one of our frequent inspirations when it comes to fashion, but she's also fast becoming the one we look to for incredible hairstyles.

On Sunday, the star took to her Instagram and we were wowed by the incredible hairdo she had styled, as she let her braids loose.

WATCH: Tracee Ellis Ross receives the most unexpected makeover

Her hair looked magical as she allowed four separate strands to stretch out behind her.

The star uploaded two shots of the amazing look, one where she fiercely stared down the camera's lens, and another where she allowed her head to rest on her hand.

To keep the focus on her sensational 'do, she had minimal makeup and wore a white stiped shirt, with several of the buttons undone.

"I let em loose, y'all," the Black-ish star captioned her post, and her fans let loose in the comments to shower the bold look with praise.

"Only YOU could come up with these hair statements," enthused one fan, while a second simply wrote: "Coolio."

The star looked divine with the look

Other fans wrote variations of "beautiful" and "love it" while many others filled the comments section with various emojis, mostly heart and flame ones.

Earlier this week, Tracee impressed her fans with another beautiful hairstyle, which she dubbed as an "advanced Princess Leia".

Relaxing on a leather couch, she referenced her incredible hairstylist as she said: "Omg I'm so in love with this hair. Do you see it? Tanisha just rocked this out. It's like an advanced Princess Leia."

Fans swooned over the innovative 'do, with one saying: "It looks really great on you!" Another added: "Would love to see it more often. You look gorgeous!"

Tracee's hair aside, she brought on the fashion per usual too, sporting a floral dress and statement gold earrings, and a bold red hue on her lips.

She wowed with another sensational hairstyle earlier this week

And of course, the Girlfriends actress still commands the fashion game, as she proved in a beautiful cropped sequinned top last month, that she paired with some black flared trousers.

Tracee rocked another incredible hairstyle, this time a shorter look, which was styled in a curly bob as she teased fans with an over-the-shoulder glance.

