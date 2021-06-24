Who is Daytime Emmys host Sheryl Underwood? Her family life and career revealed All you need to know about the Daytime Emmys host

Sheryl Underwood is hosting this year's Daytime Emmy awards, and she is no stranger to presenter having been a host on The Talk since 2011.

MORE: The Talk's Sheryl Underwood makes surprising revelations after Sharon Osbourne quits show

The presenter is also an actress having appeared on numerous shows on screens across the nation.

Earlier this year, the star became embroiled in a small controversy after an on-air clash between her and Sharon Osbourne led to the latter departing from The Talk.

Here's everything we know about the actress and presenter…

Loading the player...

WATCH: Sharon Osbourne brought to tears during heated debate on The Talk

Is Sheryl Underwood married?

Sheryl is not currently married, however she was married to a chef called Michael from 1987 to 1990. The couple had dated for seven years before their marriage.

Sadly, Michael suffered from clinical depression, and he took his own life in 1990. Sheryl kept silent about her grief for many years, before she opened up about its effect on her in 2016.

Speaking to People she recounted the last words she said to him, saying: "I made him a German chocolate cake that morning, and I said, 'Drop the bills in the mailbox and I'll see you when you get home.' It's the most painful thing in the world because he is not coming back."

The couple didn't have any children, and it's not believed that she is dating.

MORE: The Talk's future revealed following Sharon Osbourne's controversial exit

MORE: The Talk hosts' incredible homes: Sharon Osbourne, Carrie Ann Inaba and more

Sheryl has won numerous comedy awards

Who are Sheryl Underwood's family?

Sheryl was born to Joyce Evelyn Underwood and Cleo Underwood in 1963. The star had a twin sister, but sadly she died during the process of childbirth.

She has two other siblings, a brother, Michael, and a sister, Frankie, who sadly suffers from polio. Although Sheryl and Michael used to take turns caring for Frankie, Sheryl is now her sister's primary caregiver.

Sheryl's family life has never been easy, with her mother attempting to turn her against her father. During an appearance on NewsOne, she explained that her mother claimed that her father had killed Sheryl's twin sister by suffocating her.

This claim caused a rift between Sheryl and her father, but they reconciled after Sheryl witnessed her mother stab him, and the father and daughter now enjoy a close relationship.

What has Sheryl Underwood done?

Sheryl has had a wide and varied career, starting off as a lingerie model. It was during this time, that she discovered she had a knack for comedy and she became the first female finalist in the Miller Lite Comedy Search.

She has also won several comedy awards, including Funniest Female Comedian on Comic View in 1994 and the BET Comedy Awards' Platinum Mic Viewers Choice Award in 2005.

Sheryl has also been a successful actress having roles on shows like Supergirl, The Bold and the Beautiful and Jane the Virgin.

Sheryl and Sharon had a heated exchange

She also has a distinguished military career and was a member of the Air Force Reserves. During her time there, she was raped and on The Talk, she recalled thinking to herself: "'This ain't it. I am not going to die today. I refuse to die today. It's not going down like this.' So the only thing I thought was: 'What do I do to survive? What do I do to survive?'"

What happened between Sheryl Underwood and Sharon Osbourne?

During a March 2021 taping of The Talk, Sharon Osbourne spoke about why she defended comments made by Piers Morgan about Meghan Markle following her interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Sheryl and co-host Elaine Welteroth explained to Sharon that they felt that unconscious bias was a factor in her defence of Piers' comments.

Sharon got teary over the encounter, and the exchange resulted in the show being placed on an extended hiatus before Sharon left The Talk all together.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.