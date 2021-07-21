Who is Downton Abbey star Matthew Goode married to? The actor is also known for his role in The Crown

Downton Abbey is known for its dramatic storyline often involving romance and scandal, but away from Julian Fellowes' fictional world at Highclere Castle, the stars lead relatively normal family-orientated lives.

One of those stars is Matthew Goode, who plays Henry Talbot in the final season of the period drama. The actor reprised his part in the 2019 film spin-off and fans will be delighted to know that he's back filming scenes for the upcoming sequel!

But when he's not in front of the rolling cameras, Matthew, who's also known for his part in The Crown and A Discovery of Witches, can be found at home with his wife, Sophie. Get to know about his home life here…

Who is Matthew Goode's wife?

Matthew Goode is married to Sophie Dymoke. The pair have been an item since 2005 and it's thought that they tied the knot in 2014. Despite being together for many years, the couple keep a low profile and are rarely seen together in the spotlight save for a glitzy night out at the BAFTAs or a film premiere.

Does Matthew Goode have children?

Matthew Goode and his wife Sophie also have three children together, but prefer to keep them out of the public eye. The couple welcomed their first daughter, Matilda, in 2009 and their second daughter, Teddie Eleanor, in 2013. They then welcomed their youngest, a boy named Ralph, in 2015.

Matthew with his wife, Sophie

What has Matthew Goode said about his wife?

Due to the couple preferring a low-key family life, there's not much been a huge amount said about Matthew's personal life. However, the actor did reveal in an interview with Red magazine back in 2018 that he's proud of his work-life balance.

"I have three children and a lovely wife and I just don't like being away from them. Of course, needs must occasionally. But I'm very lucky. I've been able to mix work and family," he said.

"When the kids go to school, I go fishing. Sophie used to ride a lot when she was a child and she recently got back into that. So we have a bit of fun on the side."

