Fans are eagerly awaiting the second season of Sweet Magnolias - and it looks like the countdown for new episodes is officially on!

Viewers of the Netflix romantic drama were thrilled recently when star of the show, JoAnna Garcia Swisher, shared a very exciting update on her Instagram.

The actress, who plays Maddie Townsend, shared a photo of herself and wrote in the caption: "First day of #spring and off to Atlanta. Season two of @sweetmagnoliasnetflix is about to start and we are all so excited. PS I have no spoilers... but even if I did I promise it will be worth the wait!"

Fans immediately flooded the comments section and couldn't contain their excitement. One person wrote: "I'm so excited!!!" A second added: "Cannot wait!", as a third simply said: "Alleluia!! Margarita nights are back."

JoAnna stars in the series alongside Brooke Elliot and Heather Headley, playing three childhood friends who have grown up together and support each other through all the trials and tribulations life brings, including romance, heartbreak and loss.

While we don't yet know exactly what kind of plot will follow in new episodes of Sweet Magnolias, there have been a number of hints about what fans can expect from season two. Showrunner Sheryl J Anderson told Metro Online last year: "I don't think we'd ever run out of stories between the lovely paths that Sherryl Woods laid out in the books."

Sheryl also confirmed that a new series would answer plenty of fans' questions after the season finale saw a dramatic twist with Maddie's son, Kyle, and a mystery passenger involved in a car crash.

She told Entertainment Weekly: "I appreciate everyone's eagerness to learn who's in the car. All I can share is that the writers put a lot of thought into who's in the car, and we looked forward to the opportunity to let y'all know who it is."

