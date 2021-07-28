Fans disappointed as Strictly Come Dancing makes major change ahead of new series The ballroom competition is due to return later this year

Strictly Come Dancing is gearing up for its return in just a couple of months, but it seems that the new series will come with a major change – leaving some fans disappointed.

MORE: Strictly Come Dancing adds four new glamorous professionals to 2021 line-up

Strictly 2021, which is yet to announce a confirmed line-up, will be back on BBC One in the autumn however, according to the Mirror, the competition will not return to Blackpool Tower Ballroom this year.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Oti Mabuse and Bill Bailey named Strictly 2020 champions

The report states that all the notable events in the Strictly calendar will feature, including musicals week, movie week and Halloween - the latter of which was cut from last year's schedule due to complications surrounding the pandemic. But, as with last year, Blackpool has been cut from the schedule.

It is not known why bosses have decided to skip Blackpool, however, Executive Producer Sarah James admitted they were "sad" to make the decision.

She told the publication: "We're so thrilled that Strictly will be returning for a full-length series this year, and know how much viewers are looking forward to getting their full Strictly fix and seeing the return of much-loved specials."

She added: "We are all so sad that we won't be able to get to Blackpool this year but can’t wait to be back dancing at the one and only Blackpool Tower Ballroom in the future."

MORE: Janette Manrara's home with Aljaz Skorjanec is full of Strictly memories

MORE: 21 celebrities rumoured to be taking part in Strictly Come Dancing 2021

Strictly have announced four new pro dancers

Needless to say, fans were somewhat disappointed with the news. One wrote on Twitter: "A series without Blackpool is still not a full series! #strictly." Another agreed, writing underneath: "Agreed!"

A third comment read: "I get why it’s still too logistically challenging, but Blackpool always makes things special!"

Fortunately, fans can look forward to some new faces this year to fill the Blackpool void. The BBC recently announced that four new professional dancers would be added to the line-up this year.

Kai Widdrington, who is the World Junior Latin American Champion 2010 and a former Dancing With The Stars Ireland professional, will be joined by six-time Latin and Ballroom National Champion in Italy and former Let's Dance Germany professional, Nikita Kuzmin.

Elsewhere, we have reigning South African Latin Champion, Cameron Lombard and Polish Open Latin Champion 2014 and winner of BBC's The Greatest Dancer, Jowita Przystal.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.