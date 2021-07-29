Amanda Owen latest family photo has fans saying same thing The Our Yorkshire Farm presenter is a mum-of-nine

Amanda Owen often shares adorable photos of her busy family life on their farm – and give the Our Yorkshire Farm presenter boasts an Instagram following of over 376 thousand, it's no wonder that her posts spark reaction from her fans.

It seems that her recent photo of three of her daughters led many of Amanda's followers saying the same thing – that they couldn't get over their adorable outfits!

The mother-of-nine shared the image of her three girls looking over a fence while wearing cute dresses alongside the caption: "Now we've got the hay, it's time to clip the moor sheep."

WATCH: Meet the Owen family

One follower summed up the reaction in a comment: "Is there anything prettier than messy hair, flowery dress and Wellington boots. Such a breath of fresh air seeing this rather than the super glam Instagram poses..."

Another wrote: "I love how the girls wear their pretty dresses with wellies to get stuck into their jobs! As a mum of three boys this makes me smile so much. I loved horses and the outdoors as a girl too."

Meanwhile, a third said: "The girls give that splash of colour to a very green and natural surroundings....they are like the flowers of the Moors."

Amanda often shares snaps of her family on social media

Although the recent social media update sparked a positive response, another post from Amanda sparked a more cautious reaction from her followers recently.

Earlier this week, the TV star uploaded a lovely album of photos showing her enjoying some free time with her children during the hot summer weather by going for a dip in an outdoor pool, but some expressed concern for the water.

One person asked: "Why does the water look like a rusty colour?" while another said: "Why is the water red?" They were quickly reassured, with one of Amanda's followers replying: "It's peat in the water," while another added: "I imagine it's due to run off from the peat soil on the moors."

